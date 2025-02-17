Ex-Mormon OnlyFans Model Says the Religion Is a Joke

An ex-Mormon OnlyFans creator has opened up about some of the church’s biggest secrets—including their infamous “magic” undergarments.

Kari Keone, aka @spaceghost on social media, spoke out about her experiences in a series of recent posts on X.

“They’ll lie about this stuff because they’re embarrassed,” she said of the Mormon church. “The whole religion is a joke.”

Keone was raised a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the ’90s. She married a Mormon husband when she was just 22.

Adult Mormons wear magic underwear

The online creator described one encounter with the church’s “temple garments” when she was living with her in-laws early in the marriage.

“We lived with my Mormon mother-in-law and father-in-law for a bit because my husband had some debt we were paying off,” Keone recalled. “I accidentally touched his dad’s magic underwear doing laundry and his mom cut the runes out of it and burned them in the backyard.”

Temple garments are two-piece white undergarments worn by adult members of the LDS church. The church’s official website likens their significance to a “nun’s habit” or a “Jewish prayer shawl.”

Mormon Temple Garments (photo: Church Newsroom / Youtube)

“To Church members, the modest temple garment, worn under normal clothing, along with the symbolic vestments worn during temple worship, represent the sacred and personal aspect of their relationship with God and their commitment to live good, honorable lives,” the site’s statement continues.

However, Keone seems to have no fond memories of her experience with the garments.

“One cool factoid about the magic underwear is that you’re never supposed to take it off,” the adult entertainer and Twitch streamer noted. “This includes sex. You’re supposed to have sex with the underwear on at all times.”

There’s little public information about the rules around the magic underwear

Ultimately, Keone said, her feelings about the Mormon church stem from her own personal experiences.

“I want to clarify for all my religious followers that religion is like clothing to me,” she said in later X posts. “Just because I don’t like your shirt doesn’t mean I’m going to mock you for it. It’s a personal choice.”

“However — I was abused by the Mormon Church and so I have carte blanche to say and do as I please,” she continued. “I left the church when I was 13 but it still had a vice grip on me emotionally until I was about 22. A lot of ex Mormons make it their personality but people who have been following me for years had no idea I was Mormon. It’s obviously not a huge point of interest for me.”