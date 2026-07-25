FFXIV Evercold Collector’s Edition Revealed: Mount, and All In-Game Items

Square Enix has officially revealed the FFXIV Evercold Collector’s Edition, and it’s massive. From a transforming mechanical mount to an exclusive Reaper statue, here is everything included in both versions of the Final Fantasy XIV Evercold set.

Everything Included in the FFXIV Evercold Collector’s Edition

Screenshot: Square Enix

During the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2026 event in Berlin, Square Enix revealed major updates about the popular MMORPG. The Japanese developer announced the FFXIV Evercold Collector’s Edition, which includes a mix of physical goods and several exclusive in-game items.

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While we don’t yet have the price, Square Enix gave us several images of the FFXIV Evercold Collector’s Edition. There will be two versions of the CE: an all-digital edition and a physical bundle. For your convenience, here is a breakdown of everything included in both.

FFXIV Evercold Physical Collector’s Edition

Screenshot: Square Enix

Valhallar Odin Mount (In-Game Item)

(In-Game Item) Entreat Crystal Emote (In-Game Item)

(In-Game Item) Crystal Skyltborg (In-Game Item)

(In-Game Item) FFXIV Evercold Expansion (Digital Download)

(Digital Download) FFXIV Evercold Collector’s Box with new artwork from legendary Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano

with new artwork from legendary Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano Reaper Collector’s Statue/Figurine

Keychains

Embroidered Evercold Patch

FFXIV Evercold Digital Collector’s Edition

Screenshot: Square Enix

Valhallar Odin Mount (In-Game Item)

(In-Game Item) Entreat Crystal Emote (In-Game Item)

(In-Game Item) Crystal Skyltborg (In-Game Item)

(In-Game Item) FFXIV Evercold Expansion (Digital Download)

Note: We’ll update this list with the official item names when they are revealed.

FFXIV Evercold Collector’s Edition Mount Transforms Into a Mech

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix also showed off the new Evercold Valhallar Odin Mount in a trailer posted to X. “Gallop into Evercold on the Collector’s Edition mount.” The trailer shows off the Valhallar Odin with over one minute of new gameplay footage.

Incredibly, the mechanical horse mount can even turn into a full-blown mech. In the trailer, we see an animation where the steed transforms into a mech in real time and lets you fly through the air with it. Yes, you read that right. The Evercold mount lets you ride on the ground and fly through the air. It’s pretty sick.

When Does FFXIV Evercold Release?

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The FFXIV Evercold release date is January 2027. At the time of writing, Square Enix has not given us a specific date. However, it will launch sometime during the first month of the year. The expansion is pretty massive and includes new dungeons, an overhauled combat system, as well as the new Bastion Job Class.

Square Enix also finally confirmed that Final Fantasy XIV will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. This means Switch 2 players will have several months to jump into the MMORPG and catch up before Evercold arrives in January.

With a transforming mount, an impressive Reaper statue, and new artwork from legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano, the Evercold Collector’s Edition looks like a packed release for longtime fans. We’ll update this article as soon as Square Enix confirms its price, preorder date, and final list of items.