Fish Al Pastor Tacos Recipe

Servings: 4

Ingredients

for the pastor marinade:

45 grams white onion

100 grams tomato

25 grams ancho chili

25 grams guajillo chili

25 grams cascabel chili

10 grams garlic

200 milliliters water

1 pinch cumin

1 pinch paprika

1 pinch black pepper

1 pinch kosher salt

35 milliliters vegetable oil

for the sautéed pineapple

50 grams unsalted butter

200 grams pineapple, diced

1 pinch kosher salt

1 pinch black pepper, ground

for the tacos

30 milliliters vegetable oil

225 grams grouper, cut in small dice and marinated (from above)

4 small corn tortillas

25 grams sautéed pineapple (from above)

15 grams cilantro, finely chopped

25 grams white onion, finely diced

limes, sliced for garnish

Directions

1. For the marinade: Roast tomatoes and onions on a hot skillet until charred. Slightly toast chilies on a hot skillet (about 20 seconds per side).

2. Place tomatoes, onions, toasted chilies, garlic, and spices in a blender and blend until smooth. Pass through a colander to remove all seeds and skin from the tomatoes.

3. Heat a small pot and add oil. Add the tomato salsa and cook on medium heat for about 20 minutes, or until it reaches a boil. Adjust seasoning to taste, remove from heat, and set aside.

4. For the sautéed pineapple: Heat a medium-size skillet and add butter. Once the butter has completely melted, add diced pineapple. Season with salt and pepper, and cook on medium heat for about 10 to 15 minutes. Discard all liquid in the pan. Place the pineapple in a small container and set aside.

5. For the tacos: Heat a medium-size skillet and add oil. Add the marinated fish and sauté until fully cooked. Check the fish for seasoning.

6. In a separate dry skillet, warm tortillas on both sides over medium heat.

7. Place tortillas on a clean plate, and portion the cooked fish evenly over all 4 tortillas.

8. Add onion, cilantro, and pineapple to each taco on top of the fish. Garnish with sliced lime on the side and serve immediately.

