Fortnitemares 2025 Shop Dates Leaked: Terrifier & Wednesday Fortnite Skins Release Dates Revealed

All Fortnitemares collaboration shop dates have finally been leaked. Here is when each crossover is going live in the Fortnite shop, and on which dates you can buy characters from Scooby-Doo, Terrifier, Poppy Playtime, and Wednesday Addams.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although every Fortnitemares collaboration was leaked back in September, we’ve been largely kept in the dark as to when each crossover will actually be available. However, dataminers have recently uncovered the Fortnite shop dates for each of the Halloween 2025 cosmetics. Prolific Epic Games dataminer ShiinaBR leaked the dates in an October 13 post on X.

Videos by VICE

While Fortnitemares 2025 technically has over 40 new skins being added to the battle royale, the Halloween event has eight major collaborations that will be spread out across the entire month. For example, Scream’s Ghostface already kicked off the event, but the next major crossover will be Black Phone’s Grabber skin, which will release on October 16, 2025.

Screenshot: Epic Games

For your convenience, here are the Fortnitemares collaboration shop dates that have been leaked so far:

Scream (Ghostface) – Friday, October 10, 2025

– Friday, October 10, 2025 Scooby-Doo (Scooby & Shaggy) – Saturday, October 11, 2025

– Saturday, October 11, 2025 High Stakes Nitemares Pack (Red Ruin Joni, Helsie Midnight, Lycan West) – Tuesday, October 14, 2025

(Red Ruin Joni, Helsie Midnight, Lycan West) – Tuesday, October 14, 2025 Black Phone (The Grabber) – Thursday, October 16, 2025

(The Grabber) – Thursday, October 16, 2025 Friday the 13th (Jason Voorhees) – Friday, October 17, 2025

(Jason Voorhees) – Friday, October 17, 2025 Scooby-Doo (Velma, Daphne, Fred) – Saturday, October 18, 2025

(Velma, Daphne, Fred) – Saturday, October 18, 2025 Terrifier (Art the Clown) – Wednesday, October 22, 2025

(Art the Clown) – Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Poppy Playtime (Huggy Wuggy) – Thursday, October 23, 205

(Huggy Wuggy) – Thursday, October 23, 205 R.E.P.O. – Saturday, October 25, 2025

– Saturday, October 25, 2025 Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) – TBA

Terrifier Skin Fortnite Bundle Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

In what is probably the biggest Fortnitemares 2025 surprise, we are getting Art the Clown from Terrifier. The Fortnite Terrifier collaboration release date is set for Wednesday, October 22. Art the Clown will also be available in a bundle, which includes an emote and various cosmetic items from the Damien Leone horror franchise.

Here is a full list of the Terrifier Fortnite bundle and its potential pricing:

Art the Clown Bundle – 1,400 V-Bucks

– 1,400 V-Bucks Art the Clown Skin – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Clown Attack (Weapon Wrap) – 500 V-Bucks

– 500 V-Bucks Cutlery Club (Pickaxe) – 500 V-Bucks

– 500 V-Bucks Horn N’ Hacksaw (Emote) – 300 V-Bucks

– 300 V-Bucks Art’s Bag of Tricks (Back Bling) 300 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games

For fans of the horror series, they will quickly recognize Art’s back bling as his iconic trash bag, which he holds in the 2016 indie film. The emote is also a callback to Terrifier 2, when Art uses his little clown horn to harass Sienna Shaw in the costume shop. Finally, the Terrifier Skin Fortnite bundle will be sold at a discount for a limited time.

Screenshot: Epic Games

However, one of the biggest questions still looming over Fortnitemares 2025 is what is going on with the Wednesday skin. At the start of October, Wednesday Addams was leaked as the final collaboration for this year’s Halloween 2025 event. However, Epic Games has not yet announced a release date for the much-anticipated skin.

At the time of writing, the Wednesday Fortnite skin release date is still unknown. However, based on the release schedule of the other seven crossovers, we can take a guess. There is October 15, 20, 21, and the 26 to the 31 open. Perhaps they are saving the best for last, and the Wednesday Fortnite cosmetic will be released on Halloween day itself? Regardless, the skin has so far eluded leakers and dataminers and is still a mystery.