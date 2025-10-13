Fortnitemares 2025 Shop Dates Leaked: Terrifier & Wednesday Fortnite Skins Release Dates Revealed

All Fortnitemares collaboration shop dates have finally been leaked. Here is when each crossover is going live in the Fortnite shop, and on which dates you can buy characters from Scooby-Doo, Terrifier, Poppy Playtime, and Wednesday Addams.
All Fortnitemares 2025 Collaboration Release Dates Leaked
Although every Fortnitemares collaboration was leaked back in September, we’ve been largely kept in the dark as to when each crossover will actually be available. However, dataminers have recently uncovered the Fortnite shop dates for each of the Halloween 2025 cosmetics. Prolific Epic Games dataminer ShiinaBR leaked the dates in an October 13 post on X.
While Fortnitemares 2025 technically has over 40 new skins being added to the battle royale, the Halloween event has eight major collaborations that will be spread out across the entire month. For example, Scream’s Ghostface already kicked off the event, but the next major crossover will be Black Phone’s Grabber skin, which will release on October 16, 2025.
For your convenience, here are the Fortnitemares collaboration shop dates that have been leaked so far:
- Scream (Ghostface) – Friday, October 10, 2025
- Scooby-Doo (Scooby & Shaggy) – Saturday, October 11, 2025
- High Stakes Nitemares Pack (Red Ruin Joni, Helsie Midnight, Lycan West) – Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Black Phone (The Grabber) – Thursday, October 16, 2025
- Friday the 13th (Jason Voorhees) – Friday, October 17, 2025
- Scooby-Doo (Velma, Daphne, Fred) – Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Terrifier (Art the Clown) – Wednesday, October 22, 2025
- Poppy Playtime (Huggy Wuggy) – Thursday, October 23, 205
- R.E.P.O. – Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) – TBA
Terrifier Skin Fortnite Bundle Revealed
In what is probably the biggest Fortnitemares 2025 surprise, we are getting Art the Clown from Terrifier. The Fortnite Terrifier collaboration release date is set for Wednesday, October 22. Art the Clown will also be available in a bundle, which includes an emote and various cosmetic items from the Damien Leone horror franchise.
Here is a full list of the Terrifier Fortnite bundle and its potential pricing:
- Art the Clown Bundle – 1,400 V-Bucks
- Art the Clown Skin – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Clown Attack (Weapon Wrap) – 500 V-Bucks
- Cutlery Club (Pickaxe) – 500 V-Bucks
- Horn N’ Hacksaw (Emote) – 300 V-Bucks
- Art’s Bag of Tricks (Back Bling) 300 V-Bucks
For fans of the horror series, they will quickly recognize Art’s back bling as his iconic trash bag, which he holds in the 2016 indie film. The emote is also a callback to Terrifier 2, when Art uses his little clown horn to harass Sienna Shaw in the costume shop. Finally, the Terrifier Skin Fortnite bundle will be sold at a discount for a limited time.
Wednesday Fortnite Skin Release Date Is Still A Mystery
However, one of the biggest questions still looming over Fortnitemares 2025 is what is going on with the Wednesday skin. At the start of October, Wednesday Addams was leaked as the final collaboration for this year’s Halloween 2025 event. However, Epic Games has not yet announced a release date for the much-anticipated skin.
At the time of writing, the Wednesday Fortnite skin release date is still unknown. However, based on the release schedule of the other seven crossovers, we can take a guess. There is October 15, 20, 21, and the 26 to the 31 open. Perhaps they are saving the best for last, and the Wednesday Fortnite cosmetic will be released on Halloween day itself? Regardless, the skin has so far eluded leakers and dataminers and is still a mystery.