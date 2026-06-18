FromSoftware Reportedly Working on Multiple New IPs Instead of Elden Ring 2

A new leak claims that FromSoftware is currently working on multiple new IPs. The leaker also claims that the only returning series is Armored Core, and that the developer is not making Elden Ring 2.

FromSoftware Leak Claims Elden Ring 2 Isn’t in Development

Screenshot: FromSoftware

This latest rumor comes from a leak that was on 4chan. If you know anything about the anonymous forum, leaks on the site are either legitimate or completely fake. So it goes without saying to take this with a major grain of salt. That said, this latest leak claims that FromSoftware is working on multiple new IPs.

Videos by VICE

However, the more interesting tidbit is that the leaker claims Armored Core is the only returning series the studio is currently developing for. Which means that Elden Ring 2 is not being worked on. “Multiple other developments are in the works, of which only the Armored Core project is an existing IP. All the other FromSoftware projects are new franchises.” On the plus side, FromSoftware making multiple new franchises is an exciting prospect, to be sure.

Screenshot: FromSoftware

After all, we wouldn’t have Elden Ring or Bloodborne in the first place if the developer didn’t take a chance on making new IPs. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time leaks have claimed that FromSoftware is working on a new series. Back in May, there were rumors floating around that the Japanese studio was working on a Soulslike game where you travel the ocean on a ship. Although this was never confirmed.

Every Major Claim From the Latest FromSoftware Leak

Screenshot: FromSoftware

The leak also made some other interesting claims about FromSoftware. For example, the leaker said that The Duskbloods actually began development way back in 2019. However, the game’s concept reportedly shifted multiple times until the Switch 2. While none of these leaks can be verified, I figured it would be interesting to take a look at everything being claimed.

Here is a summary of all the latest FromSoftware leaks:

The Duskbloods was reportedly developed by a very small team for many years, with development beginning around the time of Sekiro’s release.

was reportedly developed by a very small team for many years, with development beginning around the time of release. Elden Ring Nightreign was reportedly developed by a small team at FromSoftware before the release of Elden Ring . The leak claims the game cost under 3.5 billion yen to develop (excluding marketing) and has generated over 40 billion yen in revenue.

was reportedly developed by a small team at FromSoftware before the release of . The leak claims the game cost under to develop (excluding marketing) and has generated over in revenue. The leak claims that all new FromSoftware games currently in development are new IPs , with Armored Core being the only returning franchise.

, with being the only returning franchise. Two new FromSoftware projects are reportedly in development. One is a vessel island game with Soulslike gameplay. The second is a bio-mecha game inspired by Shadow of the Colossus.

Again, we should take this latest leak with a grain of salt. Obviously, with it being anonymous, there is no way to verify anything. And of course, previous leaks about FromSoftware have not really shaken out. So I would be cautiously skeptical here.