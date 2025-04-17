fyre-fest-2-postponed-indefinitely

Well, well, well… if it isn’t the consequences of our own actions.

After weeks of speculation, it’s been announced that Fyre Fest 2 has been indefinitely postponed. “The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced,” read an email to ticket buyers, as reported by NME. “We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

Videos by VICE

Previously, festival founder Billy MacFarland refuted claims that the fest wasn’t coming together as he’d claimed, even though there was plenty of evidence to prove he’d made little progress.

Fyre Fest 2 Was Supposed to Kick Off In Mexico Next Month

Billed as a “three-day escape to the Mexican Caribbean where you’ll explore by day alongside your favorite talent and come together at night to celebrate with music,” Fyre Festival 2 promised attendees that they would have “adventures led by international and local talent, taking guests on boundary-pushing excursions by day and uniting for intimate beach-side performances at night.”

Fyre Festival 2 was originally set to take place at Isla Mujeres, Mexico, from May 30 to June 2. The location changed, however, after the Isla Mujeres tourist board issued a statement claiming: “We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it. For us, this is an event that does not exist.”

Billy MacFarland Was Ardent That Fyre Fest 2 was on track

McFarland—who was imprisoned in 2018 after pleading guilty to multiple counts of fraud—has now fired back at the reports, taking to his personal Instagram and the official Fyre Festival Instagram to double down on his claim that the festival is taking place in Playa Del Carmen.

He shared photos that he says prove he’s been “working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen (PDC) and their officials since March 5, 2025, to ensure a safe and successful event.”

Some subsequent reports indicated that MacFarland’s fervent defense didn’t have a whole weight to it but with the new development, it seems that those reports were at least partially accurate.