General Tso’s Chicken Recipe

Serves: 2 to 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

for the chicken:

1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 large egg

1 cup|145 grams cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, plus more for frying



for the sauce:

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

10 tianjin chili pepper, cracked in half

8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

¼ cup|70 grams ketchup

3 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 ½ teaspoons dark soy sauce

1 ½ tablespoons light soy

2 ¼ cups|530 ml cola

2 tablespoons cornstarch

½ cup|120 grams granulated sugar

¼ cup|60 ml apple cider vinegar

to garnish:

kosher salt, to taste

10 ounces|300 grams broccoli florets



DIRECTIONS

Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 400°F. One by one, add the chicken. Cook for 1 minute then, using a slotted spoon, transfer to a sheet tray lined with a paper towel. Heat the oil to 450°F and, working in batches, cook the chicken for a minute longer. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside. Cook the broccoli: Bring a large saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli and cook until vibrant green, about 1 minute. Drain the broccoli in a colander and keep warm until ready to use. Make the sauce: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the chilies and cook until fragrant, 1 minute, then add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Stir in the ketchup, oyster sauce, and soy sauces, then add the cola. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 2 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons water, then, while continuously whisking, add the cornstarch slurry to the sauce. Keep stirring until the sauce boils rapidly and the mixture is thick, about 2 minutes. Stir in the sugar until dissolved, then add the vinegar. Add the double fried chicken to the wok with the sauce and give it a good toss. Garnish with the broccoli florets around the edge of the plate and pile the General Tso’s up in the middle.

