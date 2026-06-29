GTA 6 60 FPS Mode Reportedly Coming in Post-Launch Update

A prominent insider claims that Grand Theft Auto VI will get a 60 FPS mode on PS5 in a post-launch update. However, the leaker also reports that the GTA 6 performance feature might not be available on release day.

Insider Claims GTA 6 Will Get a 60 FPS Mode

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This latest rumor comes from the Polish podcast Rock and Borys. According to the insider, GTA 6 will have a 60 FPS graphics mode. However, the performance feature is reportedly still in development and might not make Grand Theft Auto VI‘s November 19 launch. Here is what the Polish insider had to say about the 60 FPS mode in GTA 6:

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“I emphasize this is only from one source, but it’s a very reliable one. There are supposed to be two graphics modes in GTA 6: 30 FPS and 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. As for why Rockstar Games has not announced what modes there will be yet, it’s because, from what I found out, they are not 100% sure yet whether the 60 FPS mode will appear at launch. There is an option it will appear later in a post-launch update. So they are still working on it.”

Interestingly, this is the same show that leaked The Witcher 3 expansion DLC back in 2025, months before CD Projekt Red eventually announced it. While it doesn’t guarantee this rumor is true, it does add a little weight to it. Although it should be pointed out that Rock and Borys said they only had one source for this leak, so take it with a grain of salt. Finally, the Polish podcast also claims Grand Theft Auto VI will currently run at 30 FPS on Xbox Series S.

Why GTA 6’s 60 FPS Mode May Not Be Ready at Launch

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This latest leak is interesting for a few reasons. Assuming there is any validity to it, Rock and Borys also confirmed they heard GTA 6 is aiming to have two graphics modes at launch. When talking about the 60 FPS mode, they actually mention both PS5 and Xbox Series X. This of course draws questions about what the PS5 Pro mode include then?

The Polish podcast then went on to reiterate that the GTA 6 60 FPS mode might not make the game’s launch. In a further statement, the insiders claimed that Rockstar Games is still in a “terrible crunch” with development, so they aren’t sure whether the performance feature will be ready for the November 19 release date. Finally, this isn’t the first time that GTA 6 having multiple graphics modes has been mentioned.

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Various European retailers recently posted descriptions of the game last week, claiming it would have various graphics features. For example, Amazon Brazil and Kabum claimed that GTA 6 would have a PS5 Pro mode with “more stable frame rates” and “higher resolution.” However, they also didn’t specify its FPS. Well, if this latest leak from the Polish insider is correct, we could get GTA 6 at 60 FPS – although we might be waiting until after launch for it to get patched in.