If you’re just getting started in Leonida, you might be wondering whether the choices you make early on can change how Jason and Lucia’s story ends. I beat Grand Theft Auto VI for my review and tested what can change the finale. Here are four things that affect which ending you get, without spoiling what happens.

How Many Endings Does GTA 6 Have?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Yes, GTA 6 has multiple endings that players can unlock in the campaign. However, the exact number of variants of the finale is still unclear, as I was only able to unlock three endings in my Grand Theft Auto VI review playthrough.



However, Rockstar recently confirmed that there are “a lot more than two” in a Q&A reported on by Game8. More importantly there are four main factors that impact your ending, and some of them appear early in the game’s story.

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What Affects Which Ending You Get in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Your story decisions, Jason and Lucia’s relationship, your Criminal Profile, and your Family Savings balance can all affect which GTA 6 ending you get. We are going to avoid any story spoilers, and will just outline the four main factors that impact your ending.

Here is every choice and story element that decides your GTA 6 ending:

GTA 6 Ending Requirements

How much money you save. The amount you put away in the Family Savings account can influence how things turn out for Jason and Lucia.

The amount you put away in the Family Savings account can influence how things turn out for Jason and Lucia. Whether Jason and Lucia become a couple. Their romance is optional, and pursuing it or keeping their relationship professional can affect the finale.

Their romance is optional, and pursuing it or keeping their relationship professional can affect the finale. How you build your Criminal Profile. The game tracks the kind of criminal you become in Leonida, including whether you take a more careful approach or leave a trail of chaos.

The game tracks the kind of criminal you become in Leonida, including whether you take a more careful approach or leave a trail of chaos. What you decide during story missions. Some missions give you a say in what happens to other characters. Choices like letting someone live can carry through to the ending.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If you’re aiming for a specific GTA 6 ending, there are still many additional factors that can influence the way your story wraps up. With Rockstar confirming that there are “many variations” of the ending, players will have to weigh their decisions and actions carefully.

Although the above four elements are the main factors that determine which general ending you get. I was able to personally test this in my playthrough, and even ran through the finale four times to test out how the ending changes.