Could GTA 6 Run at 40 FPS on PS5 Pro? What A New Datamine Found

One question many players have had for months is whether GTA 6 will run at 40 FPS on PS5 Pro. A new datamine points to 120 Hz support and also suggests Grand Theft Auto VI could use a newer version of Sony’s PSSR2 upscaling technology.

What the GTA 6 Datamine Says About 40 FPS on PS5 Pro

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

The latest report comes from longtime Rockstar dataminer Tex2, who recently posted his findings on GTAForums. According to Tex2, GTA 6 metadata points to a 120 Hz mode, with no indication of variable refresh rate (VRR) support.

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“It does support a 120hz / High Framerate mode, but no VRR. Offering 40fps mode is up to Rockstar.” So the short answer is that 40 FPS is still unconfirmed for GTA 6 on PS5 Pro. The reason this is interesting though, is that 40 FPS fits evenly into a 120 Hz refresh rate, with each frame displayed across three refreshes.

Screenshot: GTA Forums Tex2

All that said, it’s important to point out that neither Rockstar Games or PlayStation have confirmed a higher frame-rate mode for GTA 6 on PS5 Pro. While this latest datamine is intriguing to say the least, it also doesn’t verify any features at launch. At best, it shows that Grand Theft Auto VI technically could support it, but doesn’t mean it will have it.

GTA 6 Could Also Use a Newer Version of PSSR2 on PS5 Pro

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The datamine also points to a possible upgrade for GTA 6’s image quality on PS5 Pro. According to Tex2, the game could use a newer version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR2), Sony’s image upscaling technology.

“This is for PSSR, or what Sony internally refers to as Multi-Frame Super Resolution. Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows have their version set as 13.00A aka PSSR2. So it seems like GTAVI will have a newer version of PSSR2.”

Grand Theft Auto VI will support a newer version of PSSR, per @TexFunz2



Source: https://t.co/tOLJJGXloF pic.twitter.com/CftvmwvayG — ben (@videotech) November 9, 2026

What makes this particularly interesting is that Tex2 found a value of 13.60 in the game’s metadata. That’s a higher version number than the one he found in Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is why he thinks GTA 6 could be using a newer version of PSSR2.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Interestingly, the official GTA 6 PlayStation Store pre-order page already lists the game as PS5 Pro Enhanced. Sony also said it would share more about the game’s “enhanced” features closer to release in a recent PlayStation Blog post. Although what that means is anyone’s guess.

For now, the exact PS5 Pro enhancements are still largely unconfirmed. With Grand Theft Auto VI’s November 19 launch now only 10 days away, any discussion around the game is exciting, to say the least!