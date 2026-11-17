With Grand Theft Auto VI now just 24 hours away from launch, players who are waiting to see what critics think have one big question: when do reviews come out? Here is everything known so far about the supposed GTA 6 review embargo date.

When Do GTA 6 Reviews Come Out?

GTA 6 Already Has a Mystery Players Are Trying to Solve

At the time of writing, Rockstar has not confirmed a GTA 6 review embargo date. In fact, the studio hasn’t even publicly announced anything about reviews. While rumors about potential dates have floated online, all of it is purely speculative and does not have an official source.

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However, it should be pointed out that Grand Theft Auto VI officially launches early November 18 morning in New Zealand time. So the game will technically have launched by that point, which might give us an indicator of when first impressions of the game could eventually go up from players in that region.

So to sum it up, there is no GTA review embargo date currently known or announced.

Why Bloomberg’s GTA 6 Q&A Added to the Speculation

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Recently, Bloomberg announced that Jason Schreier will host a live GTA 6 Q&A on Wednesday, November 18 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. The outlet invited fans to ask Schreier “anything about Rockstar’s blockbuster video game.”

The timing led some fans to wonder whether Schreier had already played GTA 6 and whether reviews might be live by the time the Q&A starts. That said, Bloomberg’s announcement doesn’t say whether Schreier has played the game or whether the outlet plans to publish a review, so that part is still speculation.

GTA VI is almost here. Ask @jasonschreier anything about Rockstar’s blockbuster video game in a Live Q&A on Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST.



Livestream: https://t.co/HWkuMSXYDg



Sign up for an email reminder: https://t.co/U4GgM2G1L2 pic.twitter.com/y4izTLBfBA — Bloomberg (@business) November 17, 2026

It should also be pointed out that Schreier has visited Rockstar North previously to preview Grand Theft Auto VI. The veteran journalist did a pretty extensive deep dive into the development of the game. So the Q&A could be in reference tot hat.

GTA 6 impressions go live in new Zealand early

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to Rockstar’s release schedule, GTA 6 unlocks at midnight local time on November 19 in each store region. When it hits midnight in Auckland, it’ll still be 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18 in the US.

That means that Rockstar fans waiting for first impressions of Grand Theft Auto VI should get them as early as November 18 at 6am PT once players in New Zealand have already made their way through the opening hours of the game. It also means that spoilers may start appearing online, so make sure to avoid them!