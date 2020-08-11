Halo Infinite Has Been Delayed Into 2021

Microsoft has announced that Halo Infinite, an open world sequel to the shooter franchise pegged as the centerpiece launch game for the new slate of Xbox hardware coming later this year, will be delayed into 2021.

The announcement was made by 343 Industries studio head Chris Lee, who cited “multiple factors” that resulted in today’s decision, including “ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year.”

“It is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday,” said Lee.

The news came alongside Microsoft announcing the Xbox Series X would launch in November. No price has been announced as of yet.

