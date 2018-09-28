How To Make A Meme Using Memes – Part 5

Step 1: Exist like the junk that floats around in your stomach.

Step 2: Take a mildly funny image of something that is popular and trashy at the same time.

Step 3: Deeeeep fry the shit out of it using every filter you can find. Because fuck aesthetics, right?

Step 4: Spice it up with an intellectual quote you found on the internet to suggest you have an IQ level of 2000000000+ and are basically above humanity at this point.

Step 5: Your life is still a mess. But you will never be as deep as fried food, anyway, so why bother? Happy deep fri’ed’ay.

Anuj Nakade memes on @mutualfundmemes for breakfast-eating teens.

