How To Watch ‘WWE Survivor Series’: The Ultimate Guide

It’s that time of year again. With Thanksgiving weekend upon us, WWE Survivor Series is back. The WarGames stipulation makes a return once again for the men and women and there are two titles match filling out the card.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Full match card

On the men’s side, reigning champions Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are teaming with The Usos and Roman Reigns for WarGames. They will face Drew McIntyre, The Vision, and Brock Lesnar. With all the power on the baby face team, I expect that will be precisely what leads to them losing.

The women’s WarGames match is AJ Lee, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane), Lash Legend, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch. Flair originally didn’t want to take part in the match due to her history with Ripley. Ultimately, she changed her mind. After losing the Women’s Title on Raw, Becky fills out the heel side with AJ Lee on the babyface team.

Survivor Series: WarGames Card (in no particular order):

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Men's WarGames: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, The Usos and Roman Reigns vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed), Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar

Intercontinental Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women's WarGames: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)

Survivor Series 2025 Predictions

Men’s WarGames: I think the most crucial thing is that WWE really needs to start investing in its younger talent. With injuries and top stars retiring, it’s clear now more than ever these guys won’t be around forever. With how top heavy the baby face team is this year, I expect it to be a slam dunk for the heels. The Vision appears to be being built as the next big thing in WWE. Not only that, it’ll give Punk and Rhodes credible challengers for their titles. To me, Breakker should pick up the pin for his team.

Prediction: The Vision (Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul), Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella: As much as I love me some Nikki Bella, I’d hate to see Vaquer lose here. But I’m not the one booking the show. I’m not against Nikki being a heel champion, but here? Now? I don’t think it’s the time. There’s plenty for the WWE Hall of Famer to cut her teeth on (maybe that Maxxine Dupri match?) Beating someone like her would do wonders for Vaquer.

However, Nikki creates a lot of buzz and headlines, so I wouldn’t be entirely shocked if they gave her a short reign with the belt. She’s made it clear this is her last run and it doesn’t have to be a long reign. I’d hope that they’d have Vaquer win it back, though.

Prediction: Nikki Bella wins

Women’s WarGames: I don’t think there’s a bad answer here as far as who wins. I think the babyfaces stand to gain more, though. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss need to bounce back in a big way after losing the tag titles, and Lee and Lynch’s feud doesn’t seem like it’s going to fizzle out any time soon. I do think we’ll see IYO’s classic trash can spot and a shining performance from Lash Legend.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, AJ Lee and IYO SKY

Intercontinental Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio: My answer is completely predicated on who wins “The Time is Now” tournament. Obviously we don’t know the answer to that yet so what I’ll say is this: If it’s Gunther, I think him beating Cena for the belt is a step backwards. He doesn’t need another run with the championship to defeat Cena. And, again, WWE is big on creating moments so retiring Cena and Goldberg in the same year is totally a direction they’d go.

Dom has been Cena’s opponent in the last 3/4 of his matches. Given it’s Cena’s last PLE match ever, I expect shenanigans, heartbreak, and a lot of heat.

Prediction: Dominik Mysterio wins

What times does WWE Survivor series: WarGames start?

Survivor Series: WarGames will stream live on November 29, 2025, at 6 p.m. ET. For domestic fans, Survivor Series: WarGames — and all other WWE PLEs — can be found on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. International fans can stream the event on Netflix.

VICE will have live coverage of Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend.