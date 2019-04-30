Enter the VICE Australia x IGTV Film Contest

Got a knack for making short films and telling original, compelling stories in innovative and creative ways? Have something to say about the world you live in and where it’s headed? Looking for some industry support and a healthy cash injection to realise your creative vision? VICE Australia and Sydney Film Festival have teamed up with Instagram to launch a film contest on their new longform video platform—IGTV—to amplify the voices of up-and-coming Australian creatives. If you answered “Yes” or even “Maybe” to any of the above then we want to hear from you!

We’re looking for short films that centre on “your world.” Whatever that means is completely up to you, but give us a sense of what it’s like to live in Australia today, and what it might be like in the years to come. Show us your universe through the lens of the people, passions, and issues that you care about most—whether it’s the environment, identity, politics, food, or sport. We encourage people to celebrate the diversity of Australia, so submissions can come in any language, but please do be sure to add subtitles.

Videos by VICE

The winner will take home a cool $5,000 in prize money, as well as $2,500 for rental cameras and lenses furnished by Panavision. Shortlisted finalists will also have their work published on VICE Australia’s IGTV channel to an audience of more than 50,000 followers, and score a trip to Sydney for the Sydney Film Festival in June, where the videos will be screened at a multimedia activation space.

It’s super easy to enter. Just shoot a short film vertically on your phone—make sure it doesn’t go any longer than 10 minutes—upload it your personal IGTV account, and submit the link to the official entry page. Be respectful, inclusive, and safe in your creative process: the IGTV film must not feature any sex, violence, profanity, and/or dangerous footage, and there’s an absolute zero tolerance policy on hate speech. All entrants need to be under the age of 34, too.

Other than that pretty much anything goes—so get cracking! You have until May 28 to enter—you can do that here—and the winner will be announced at a special event on June 11. Best of luck!