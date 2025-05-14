Is Circa Survive ‘Gone Forever?’

Three years after they went on an indefinite hiatus, Circa Survive just might be “gone forever.”

At least, that’s how it was framed by the band’s frontman, Anthony Green, in a since-deleted post on Threads. “Bands go away. Relationships change and end. Songs last forever,” Green wrote—as reported by Lambgoat—then adding: “I will always love and celebrate those songs but the band as you knew it is gone forever.”

Videos by VICE

Born out of the remnants of the metalcore band This Day Forward, Circa Survive was originally formed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2004 by Green and guitarist Colin Frangicetto. They are undoubtedly one of the most respected and acclaimed emo rock bands to emerge from the early 2000s.

Over two decades, Circa Survive toured relentlessly and released seven studio albums, eventually announcing their hiatus in 2022.

Play video

“Many of you have asked where things stand with us, and to be totally transparent, our future is currently uncertain,” the band wrote. “For the time being, we’re considering Circa on an indefinite hiatus. We want to thank you for all your love and support, especially over the last few years, which were the hardest we have ever had to endure. Extra special thanks to the creatures.”

In addition to being the frontman for Circa Survive, Green has also had an extensive solo music career and was the original lead singer of Saosin. Currently, he is the vocalist for The Sound of Animals Fighting and emo supergroup L.S. Dunes.

L.S. Dunes is a “Passion Project” for Anthony Green

Earlier this year, Green and his L.S. Dunes bandmates dropped their second album, Violet, which they promoted by speaking to New Noise. During that conversation, the interviewer asked if there was more or less pressure on the members to deliver, considering they all come from more established bands.

“It’s new that we’re in this creative situation where we can say whatever we want. We really like what we’re making; it’s kind of impenetrable,” Green replied. “There’s a greater freedom that comes along with not having to rely on this. It’s a passion project for everybody.”

He then added, “Like any seed you plant, you want to see it grow and change, but we’re reinventing ourselves with every song we put out.”