Is Your Date ‘Kittenfishing’ You?

You’ve likely heard of catfishing, or using a fake identity to fool someone online. But what about kittenfishing?

While not quite as severe as catfishing, kittenfishing follows a similar pattern. Essentially, rather than assuming an alternative identity, you present an embellished version of yourself with the intention of selling yourself to another person/people.

“Kittenfishing is when a person online presents themselves in subtly misleading, if not outright false ways,” Francesca Hogi, founder of the True Love Society, told TODAY.com. “For instance, they might inflate their job title, or use highly retouched photos that are technically them, but look like the best and most idealized version of themselves.”

People Are ‘Kittenfishing’ on Dating Apps

Now, we all know many dating app users tell little white lies. It’s common for men to, say, lie about their height, for women to use filters on their photos, vice versa, etc. Kittenfishing can involve the smallest of fibs, like saying you don’t enjoy watching reality TV even though you spend your weekends binge watching Love Island, or claiming you love the outdoors when you’d much rather spend summer inside with the AC blasting.

According to Bruce Y. Lee, M.D., M.B.A., “Kittenfishing arises from insecurity, aiming for the wrong things, and misunderstandings about dating.”

Perhaps you don’t believe someone could like the real you—you know, the one who’d much rather sleep late than run a half marathon. But fabricating your personality, as well as your appearance, can actually prevent you from creating genuine connections with like-minded individuals.

“The trouble is that such embellishment defeats one big purpose of dating: to find the right match for you,” Lee wrote in Psychology Today. “If other people think they would be a good match with your dating profile and that profile doesn’t actually match you, then you may be selecting for people who won’t end up matching you.”

How are you supposed to find your soulmate if you’re playing a role—or if they’re doing the same?

I hate to leave you with cliche advice, but…stop kittenfishing and just be yourself.