Japan’s Costco Guys Waited 5 Hours for Deals on Sushi and Giant Candy

Costco guys don’t only live in America. The bulk-buying paradise for budget-conscious shoppers actually calls 14 countries its home, with 30 stores located in Japan. Earlier this year, Costco unveiled its newest location in the Land of the Rising Sun—and its first in the Okinawa Islands.

According to some users on Reddit, the crowd outside the Okinawa Costco on opening day was so overwhelming that the store opened its doors three hours earlier than advertised. Even then, there was a 5-hour wait to get in. We’ve all spent an hour aimlessly searching for free samples, but five hours plus whatever time it takes to actually shop seems to be overkill.

Videos by VICE

That being said, food bloggers certainly think the offerings—and amazing deals, especially compared to the State—were worth the visit.

From wagyu beef lining an aisle to fresh fish literally everywhere, there’s definitely a reason locals got so worked up about the shopping experience. I’ll take a Chicken Nugget bucket to go, please.

Over in Kyoto, Business Insider visited the Costco and took note of Japan’s emphasis on the party-sized pre-made foods, the alcohol section, and the wide variety at the food court.

There are more than 880 Costcos around the world, with the bulk residing in the States. A few countries only have only one, including Iceland, Sweden, and New Zealand. After seeing the hubbub that was caused at the grand opening of their latest entry in Japan, I see no reason why Costco should slow down its expansion. Fifty pieces of sushi for $35? Give the people what they want!