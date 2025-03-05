jay-z-files-defamation-lawsuit-against-rape-accuser

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter was recently accused of some pretty heinous crimes by an anonymous woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by both the New York rapper and Sean “Diddy” Combs, but now Jay is fighting for more than to clear his name.

Pitchfork reports that Jay is suing the unnamed woman who brought a rape lawsuit against him and Diddy last year before dropping it last month, as well as her attorneys. In the woman’s lawsuit, she accused Jay-Z and Diddy of raping her at an award show afterparty when she was only 13 years old, more than two decades ago.

Jay-Z Files New Lawsuit Against ‘Jane Doe’ Rape Accuser

Now, in his lawsuit, Jay-Z paints a picture of the Jane Doe accuser and her lawyers—Tony Buzbee and David Fortney—as conspiring against him with false allegations that he helped Diddy to drug and rape the woman as a teenager. He also claims their accusations are designed to “inflict maximum pain and suffering” as a way of extorting him.

Jay-Z goes on to claim that, between a previous lawsuit he filed and the new one, Buzbee sent him an “extortionate” demand letter and an anonymous lawsuit before publicly naming the hip-hop mogul. He also believes that Jane Doe’s NBC News interview was part of a calculated attempt to get her allegations “before the world in court and on global television.”

Jay-Z Says He Does Not Seek to Have His Unnamed Accuser’s Identity Revealed

Notably, the lawsuit states that Jay-Z “does not commence this action lightly” and is not looking to expose Jane Doe’s identity, but he would like the courts to “hold Doe accountable for her willful defamation.”

The lawsuit argues that Buzbee, Fortney, and other attorneys did not sufficiently vet Jane Doe’s claims to uncover details which, he feels, cast doubt on the credibility of her allegations. Pitchfork noted that, in December, Jane Doe’s legal team stated that a previous law firm had vetted the allegations and that, at the time, they were still in the process of doing their own vetting procedures.

In response, Buzbee issued a statement to Pitchfork, depending on Jane Doe and claiming that Jay-Z’s lawsuit “has no legal merit.”

“Shawn Carter’s investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened, and harangued this poor woman for weeks trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story,” Buzbee continued. “She hasn’t, and won’t. Instead, she has stated repeatedly she stands by her claims.”

“These same group of investigators have been caught on tape offering to pay people to sue me and my firm,” Buzbee added. “After speaking with Jane Doe today, it appears that the quotes attributed to her in the lawsuit are completely made up, or they spoke to someone who isn’t Jane Doe.

Finally, Buzbee concluded: “This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course. We won’t be bullied or intimidated by frivolous cases.”