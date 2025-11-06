Jupiter Retrograde Is Coming, and These 3 Signs Will Feel It the Most

Heads up: this month is about to get chaotic.

As if Mercury retrograde on November 9 wasn’t already enough, Jupiter retrograde begins just two days later. That’s right, on November 11, the planet of growth, luck, and abundance will be retrograding in the astrological sign of Cancer. According to experts, this will kickstart a period of deep karmic healing (and accountability) and emotional renewal, lasting until March 2026.

“Jupiter in Cancer turns reflection into revelation,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer. “As our greater benefic, the planet of higher good, philosophy, and expansion asks us to reap our blessings in retrospect and see the wisdom in hindsight. This is a season to realign beliefs, reconsider loyalties, and nurture what truly sustains us—especially with an exalted Jupiter moving through Cancer, the Moon’s caring and collective sign.”

While everyone will experience the effects of Jupiter retrograde, three zodiac signs in particular will feel it the most. According to Tate, Pisces, Sagittarius, and Cancer are in for quite the ride. Here’s what each sign can expect going into Jupiter retrograde.

1. Pisces

If you’re a Pisces, buckle up for an emotional autumn season.

“All of our Jupiterian friends will be sensing this retrograde to their depths, but with Saturn making a tight aspect to Jupiter from your sign, Pisces, nobody will be more sensitive during this time than you,” says Tate. “Jupiter’s retrograde station will be both a burden and a blessing, a duality which will seem natural to a sign represented by the two fish.”

Try to see the positives in this retrograde, Pisces. While you might experience more pain and emotional turmoil than other signs, you also feel love, joy, and excitement more deeply. Sometimes, that’s a worthwhile trade-off.

“You know all too well that all things end or pass away, and your big heart always chooses to love anyway, which is why your sign is blessed with the gifts of compassion and empathy,” Tate explains. “This Jupiter retrograde won’t break you, but it may just break you open!”

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your wild soul craves adventure and freedom, but this season might force you to slow down.

“You have a lot going on, Jupiter-ruled friends, not just with THIS retrograde station, but with Mercury also already retrograde in your sign,” Tate says. “This cosmic moment feels like a very serious ‘life review’ for you, normally playful, high-spirited folks. While the slowdown may dampen your enthusiasm temporarily, Sagittarius, trust you’ll be back in full life-of-the-party mode by Christmas time!”

Trust that this time is meant to heal you, not tame your fire or take you off-track.

“This autumn season comes to give you the gifts of profound wisdom and personal reflection, if you are open to receiving them,” Tate continues. “Let yourself go back to the drawing board with what’s not working for you this Jupiter retrograde, and the edits you will be able to make may surprise and delight you.

3. Cancer

Since the Jupiter retrograde occurs in your sign, Cancer, you will feel its effects the most.

“Not only is Jupiter stationing retrograde in your sign, but it is also your ruler by exaltation and has a lot to say about your greatest successes in life,” Tate says. “As the planet of growth slides backwards in your sign, you are sure to be served a heaping helping of nostalgia with a side of wistfulness.”

Of course, this isn’t exactly new to you—and it’s not a bad thing, either. In fact, you’ll likely come out of this retrograde feeling blessed and abundant.

“You, Cancer, are perhaps in the best position to reap the rewards of this retrograde season, with all of the heavy happenings in water signs bolstering your emotional reserves, as opposed to depleting them,” Tate continues. “Nobody nurtures themselves and others better than you do, so share what you learn. A rising tide lifts all ships, after all!”