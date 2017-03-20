Kuku-Ye Sabzi (Iranian Herb Frittata) Recipe

Servings: 4 as a main or 8 as a starter
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
7 ounces|200 grams spinach
1 ¾ ounces|50 grams fresh parsley
1 ¾ ounces|50 gram fresh dill
2 ⅔ ounces|75 grams fresh cilantro
5 medium eggs
½ teaspoon turmeric
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaf
2 teaspoons sunflower oil
2 garlic cloves, crushed
Directions
- Wash the spinach, parsley, dill, and cilantro, then dry well on kitchen paper or in a salad spinner. Try and squeeze as much moisture out as possible; if the greens are wet when they are cooked, they will make the kuku go spongy. Chop finely or blitz in the food processor, in a couple of batches.
- Heat the grill to high. Crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl. Add the turmeric, flour, salt, pepper and fenugreek leaf. Stir in the chopped spinach and herbs.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic and gently fry over a low heat for 2 minutes to soften.
- Make sure the garlic is evenly distributed around the pan, then pour in the egg mixture. Cook over a low heat for about 5–8 minutes, until the kuku is almost cooked through. Finish off under the hot grill.
- Leave to cool slightly, then cut into triangular slices to serve.
AUTHOR NOTE: This recipe is excerpted from Yasmin Khan’s book, The Saffron Tales: Recipes from the Persian Kitchen.
