Kuku-Ye Sabzi (Iranian Herb Frittata) Recipe

Servings: 4 as a main or 8 as a starter

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

7 ounces|200 grams spinach

1 ¾ ounces|50 grams fresh parsley

1 ¾ ounces|50 gram fresh dill

2 ⅔ ounces|75 grams fresh cilantro

5 medium eggs

½ teaspoon turmeric

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaf

2 teaspoons sunflower oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Videos by VICE

Directions

Wash the spinach, parsley, dill, and cilantro, then dry well on kitchen paper or in a salad spinner. Try and squeeze as much moisture out as possible; if the greens are wet when they are cooked, they will make the kuku go spongy. Chop finely or blitz in the food processor, in a couple of batches. Heat the grill to high. Crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl. Add the turmeric, flour, salt, pepper and fenugreek leaf. Stir in the chopped spinach and herbs. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic and gently fry over a low heat for 2 minutes to soften. Make sure the garlic is evenly distributed around the pan, then pour in the egg mixture. Cook over a low heat for about 5–8 minutes, until the kuku is almost cooked through. Finish off under the hot grill. Leave to cool slightly, then cut into triangular slices to serve.

AUTHOR NOTE: This recipe is excerpted from Yasmin Khan’s book, The Saffron Tales: Recipes from the Persian Kitchen.

Read more: How I Finally Learned to Cook Persian Food in Time for Persian New Year

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.