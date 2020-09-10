Lemonade Chicken Wings Recipe

Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 2 ½ hours (2 hours of brining)
INGREDIENTS
Videos by VICE
12 wings (about 2 pounds|1 kilogram)
½ cup|125 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
½ cup|125 ml hot sauce
¼ cup|60 grams grams plus 2 tablespoons kosher salt
2 tablespoons granulated garlic
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 tablespoons onion powder
1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
4 cups|1 liter buttermilk
1 cup|60 grams all-purpose flour
¼ cup|50 grams cornmeal
2 ¼ teaspoons baking powder
2 ¼ teaspoons cornstarch
canola oil, for frying
1 lemon
DIRECTIONS
- Combine the lemon juice, hot sauce, ¼ cup salt, the granulated garlic, 1 tablespoon sugar, the onion powder, cumin, and 1 quart water in a large bowl. Whisk together until combined. Add the chicken and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Transfer the chicken to a clean bowl and cover with buttermilk and refrigerate for another hour.
- In a baking dish, combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and cornstarch.
- Heat 2-inches oil in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 325°F. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk and dredge in the dry mix. Let sit for 10 minutes on a rack fitted over a baking sheet.
- Meanwhile, mix the remaining 2 tablespoons salt and the sugar together in a small bowl. Zest in the lemon and set aside until ready to use.
- Working in batches, fry the chicken until cooked through and crisp, or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part reads 165°F, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet and sprinkle with the lemon pepper seasoning, then serve.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.