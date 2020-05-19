Simple Leek Pasta Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, peeled and smashed

3 large leeks, white parts only, halved and cleaned, then thinly sliced

⅓ cup|70 ml white wine

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 ounces|225 grams linguine

1 lemon

2 tablespoons|8 grams chopped parsley

parmesan cheese, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the garlic and cook until lightly infused, about 1 minute, then stir in the leeks. Cook, stirring, until jammy and soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the wine and bring to a simmer. Cook until the wine has reduced by half, 1 to 2 minutes. Keep warm over medium-low. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until just al dente, 8 to 9 minutes. Drain, reserving ½ cup|120 ml of the cooking liquid. Add the pasta to the skillet with the leeks and toss to combine. Zest in the lemon and squeeze in the juice. Add the reserved pasta water and cook, tossing, to achieve a creamy texture, 2 to 3 minutes, then toss in the parsley. Season with salt and pepper and serve with freshly grated parmesan cheese.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .