Former Basketball Player LiAngelo Ball Lands Def Jam Record Deal

Former professional basketball player LiAngelo Ball recently dropped a new song, “Tweaker,” and it’s already landed him a huge record deal.

The song caught the attention of Def Jam Records and its parent company, Universal Music Group, according to Pitchfork, netting Ball — who records under the name G3 Gelo — a deal that could potentially be worth up to $13 million.

Ball released “Tweaker” via his family’s Born to Ball Music Group, and will retain ownership of his music and his label. Pitchfork noted that a representative for Def Jam confirmed Ball’s signing, but declined to comment on financial details.

LiAngelo Ball is the middle child of LaVar Ball, a former professional football player who made headlines over the past decade for his involvement in the basketball careers of his sons Lonzo and LaMelo, LiAngelo’s brothers.

Before embarking on his music career, LiAngelo played basketball at California’s Chino Hills High School. He later committed to playing at UCLA, but never had the chance join the Bruins on the court.

In 2017, Ball and two of his teammates were arrested for shoplifting in China. The three athletes were eventually released from custody, returned home and were suspended by the UCLA basketball team. Ball went on to withdraw from UCLA and later played professional basketball in Mexico and Lithuania, as well as with the NBA G League.

While “Tweaker” is LiAngelo’s only single, it’s been such a success that he’s already scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud California in March.