Damn, Son! Lil Yachty Kills This 20-Minute Freestyle Over a K-Pop Instrumental

I love boy bands. I love their perfectly synchronised dance routines, their hair that looks like neat little piles of custard, their skittles-coloured music videos, and their empty but comforting lyrical platitudes. I am also not the only grown ass person that loves boy bands, because Lil Yachty loves boy bands too. Or, at least, Lil Yachty loves one boy band – BIGBANG! – arguably the most powerful and popular K-Pop band in all of South Korea.

We know this because he has gone and dedicated an entire tribute to the group on the tenth anniversary of their debut, a tribute that involves the ATL rapper having actual conversations with cardboard cut-outs of the band (he whispers “you know you my favourite” to member Taeyang) as well as freestyling over a bunch of their tracks. Oh, and he has dubbed his tribute “Big Boat”, in a symbolic symbiosis of their names. Wow. I think this is the best thing to exist on the internet right now.

Boy band love aside, the freestyle is actually brilliant. Lil Yachty’s weird, cartoonish flow sounds like it was made to be spread over the bubbly flavour of K-Pop, and it kind of recalls Kanye West’s 2011 freestyle “Never See Me Again”, which we all know is the best Kanye freestyle out there.

Watch below: