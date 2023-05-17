I Caked On 114 Layers of Makeup to Start a New Fashion Trend

Presented by Urban Decay.

Not too long ago, beauty YouTubers were briefly obsessed with caking on as many layers of makeup as possible and filming themselves while their faces slowly disintegrated. This was all well and good, but to my knowledge none of them ever flaunted their experimental looks outside of their own bedrooms, which felt like a missed opportunity.

If the recent resurgence of diamantes and double denim has proven anything, it’s that fashion is cyclical – and my best bet for The Next Big Thing is the comeback of this YouTube micro-trend. Admittedly, it makes you look a bit like a melting wax figurine, but it’s 2023, baby: fashion is supposed to be weird and confrontational.

To see how the public will handle this brave new lewk when it rolls back around, I applied 114 layers of makeup to my own face and had a stroll around New York.