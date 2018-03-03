Perfect Rib-Eye Steak Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 (1 ½-inch thick) boneless rib-eye steaks (about 2 ½ pounds|1.1 kilograms total)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup|120 ml canola oil

16 tablespoons|2 sticks unsalted butter

12 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

2 bunches thyme

Videos by VICE

Directions

Season the steaks all over with salt. Working in batches, heat 2 tbsp. oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high heat until the oil just begins to smoke. Add 2 steaks and cook, flipping once, until well browned on both sides, about 6 minutes. Add in 4 tablespoons of butter, 4 cloves of garlic, and ⅓ of the thyme and cook, basting the steaks with the butter, until medium-rare, about 2 to 3 more minutes. Transfer cooked steaks to a cutting board, cover loosely with foil, and set aside in a warm spot. Repeat process with remaining oil and steaks, 4 cloves of garlic, and another ⅓ of the thyme. Let the steaks rest for about 10 minutes before slicing. In a small saucepan, melt the remaining 8 tablespoons of butter with the remaining 4 cloves of garlic and the thyme. Cook until the butter is well flavored, about 3 to 4 minutes. To serve, divide steak between plates. Spoon butter and garlic sauce over the steaks and season with salt and pepper. Serve with power potatoes.

From How-To: Make Steak and Potatoes with Matty Matheson

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.