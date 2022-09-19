Melbourne-Based DJ C.FRIM Is Everywhere

When I first heard of C.FRIM, the moniker for early-20s Melbourner, Charlotte Frimpong, she was a skater in the all-girls skate syndicate, DNL. They could be seen cruising around the streets of Melbourne, kickflipping at the Carlton IMAX and shooting videos from the vague concrete reservoir near Flemington Bridge.

From there, her presence in the Melbourne cultural landscape seemed to grow exponentially. Not just within the confines of skating, but in music, film, fashion and various other creative endeavours.

It’s what’s made her, in the past few years, so hard to keep tabs on. Aside from being one of the most talented and increasingly influential DJs in Australia, she is also one of the most in-demand. She seems to be everywhere, all at once, on multiple line-ups, in multiple countries.

If I’m not mistaken, she is currently on the last leg of her Eurotrip having just played a Bodytonic event at Wigwam in Dublin – her Irish debut. She was also on the set-lists for Draaimolen Festival in the Netherlands, the Flow Festival After Party in Helsinki, a Tresor line-up aside the great Gian Swan in Berlin and We Out Here in the UK. There was also a brief stint in Indonesia for a weekend of hedonism alongside other Australian greats such as Ayebatone, DJ JNETT, Wax’o Paradiso, Merve and Moopie.

But before her soiree into the international arena this year, the flurry of events instigated by her talents were long-listed. If anything she’s been helping the young creatives of this cultural era define Australia as a place worth coming to rather than a place worth escaping from.

The lovechild of C.FRIM and Mirasia, DUTTY WORLDWIDE, which started as a three-person gig at Rooftop Bar in Melbourne, has since become a QPOC extravaganza, showcasing the enormous talents of DJs like HALFQUEEN, Sherelle, Soju Gang, Lady Shaka, Byrell The Great, Bambii and Brown Suga Princess.

Her Sugar Mountain x Boiler Room set earlier this year was described by many as incredibly special. As her friends grooved excitedly around the decks, a subdued red glow lighting the cutting drum-driven set, a perpetual notion of community was given legs in the electronic mainstream.

That continued over into AFROFUTURE, a show inside the hallowed halls of the Sydney Opera House for VIVID Festival in June, alongside other heavy-hitters Sampa the Great, Mwanje and KYE.

Though C.FRIM really needs no introduction to people already in the know – and there’s a long list of achievements we haven’t mentioned – she is one of the next best things to come out of Australia. Not just as a DJ, but as a wayfarer across multiple creative outlets.

From music, to fashion, to the muse of films, she is the perfect intersection of musical talent, cultural importance and enduring motivation and drive.

