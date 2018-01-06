Turkey Chili Recipe

“If you want to cook it longer, you can. If you want to cook it shorter, you shouldn’t.”

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients



3 tablespoons canola oil

2 pounds|907 grams ground turkey, half white/half dark

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon garlic and herb Mrs. Dash

1 teaspoon spicy Mrs. Dash

1 teaspoon reduced sodium Goya Sazon

½ teaspoon ground cumin

4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish

1 sprig rosemary, minced

1 sprig thyme, minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 jalapeños, stemmed and minced

1 green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and roughly chopped

1 habanero, stemmed and minced

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and roughly chopped

1 small white onion, diced

2 (28-ounce|794-gram) cans diced tomatoes

1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can pink beans, rinsed and drained

1 lemon, juiced

1 lime, juiced

grated sharp cheddar cheese, for serving

Directions

In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the turkey and cook, breaking it up into smaller pieces with a wooden spoon, until partially cooked, about 5 minutes. Add in the spices, garlic, and herbs and ½ cup water and cook 5 minutes longer. Add in the peppers, half of the white onion, the tomatoes, beans, and citrus juices and cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 30 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper and more chili, if you want, and ladle into bowls. Top with grated cheese, the remaining white onion, and some cilantro.

From How-To: Turkey Chili with Meyhem Lauren



