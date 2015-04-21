MIXED BY Miami Horror

Like a fair share of things Australian, Melbourne-based outfit Miami Horror are all about the sun-soaked, summer-ready, party vibes. After a successful early slew of edits and remixes, mostly created by band founder—producer and DJ Benjamin Plant—as well as their debut 2010 studio album Illumination, the four-piece band has become celebrated for their tight and joyous blend of synthpop, nu-disco, and a shimmering selection of sounds you’d be hard pressed to absorb sans a smile.

Today they’ve just released their followup LP All Possible Futures on LA-via-Toronto label Haven Sounds—and with a collection of tracks from the last year like “Real Slow” and “Love Like Mine,” it’s a delicious listen that will have you dreaming of board shorts (or bikinis, ladies), umbrella drinks, and rooftop season. It’s also a masterful medley of sounds that are both dance-centric yet flowing with light levels of pop sensibilities. I.E—there’s really something for everyone here.

“We all grew up a lot since our last album, so our music tastes have matured and our understanding of what music can be have opened up a lot. It’s led us to become more experimental with our direction while at the same time, refusing to shake our pop edge,” says Benjamin Plant.

“We all experienced the highs and lows of major relationships and breakups which really shine through as a theme on the album and led us to write more from the heart as opposed to outside themes and concepts.”

To help shine some more down-under flavor on their new album (which after reading Plant’s quote above may very well be the most posi breakup album in history) which just hit stores today, as well as set the tone for a massive North American tour that’s about to kick off in May— the gang has crafted up a MIXED BY that packs their musical vibe to a T.

“We wanted to go for a mostly 80s funk, post-disco vibe on this mixtape, as a reference to our new single, “Love Like Mine” and had been collecting a bunch of new artists who we feel fit into that category and have been enjoying. There’s are some great up and coming Australian bands included, like Total Giovanni, GL, and Dorsal Fins,” Plant tells THUMP.

Lock in to Miami Horror’s session above, grab their new album, and remember—wear sunscreen.

TRACKLIST:

Tear Council – Anywhere

Nate Salman – Be Alright

Miami Horror – Real Slow (Robotki remix)

Joe Hertz – Tears

Loframes – Get Real (Can’t Touch Your Love)

Miami Horror – Love Like Mine

Total Giovanni – Human Animal

Evil K’neil – Hooked on You (Edit)

Orange Juice – Rip it Up

Captain Sensible – Wot

Riccardo Cioni – Fog

Future Unlimited – Someone Like Me

GL – What Happened to Us?

Catch Miami Horror on tour:

5/23 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

5/24 – Neon Desert Festival – El Paso, TX

5/26 – Larimer – Denver, CO

5/29 – Crocodile – Seattle, WA

5/30 – Electric Owl – Vancouver, BC

5/31 – Holocene – Portland, OR

6/03 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

6/04 – Soda Bar – San Diego, CA

6/05 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA

6/19 – U Hall – Washington, DC

6/20 – The Dolphin (DJ Set) – Philadelphia, PA

6/23 – Rough Trade – Brooklyn, NY

6/24 – The Sinclair – Boston, MA

6/25 – Fairmount Theatre – Montreal, QC

6/26 – Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON

6/28 – Electric Forest – Rothbury, MI

6/30 – Schubas – Chicago, IL

