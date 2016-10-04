korean-beef-brisket-stew-recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 piece dried kelp

10 dried anchovies

7 ounces|200 grams shimeji and enoki mushrooms

3-4 green chile peppers

1 medium brown onion

1 potato, peeled

1 zucchini

1.1 pounds|500 grams beef brisket

3 tablespoons Korean fermented soybean paste (Doenjang)

1 (16-ounce|454-gram) packet soft or regular tofu

3 spring onions

soy sauce, to taste

cooked white rice, for serving

Directions

Place the kelp and 8 ½ cups|2 liters of water in a large pot and bring to a boil. Remove kelp and add dried anchovies (with head and guts removed) and boil for 15 minutes. Strain, discarding anchovies. Cut all the vegetables into bite-sized pieces and roughly tear the mushrooms at the roots without breaking them down too much, as they will break down again in the soup. Cut the beef brisket into bite-sized pieces. Take out some of the broth and break down the doenjang into the broth. Strain the broth through a sieve, removing any big chunks of soybeans (optional). Add to the large pot of broth. Bring the broth to a boil, then add the beef and onions. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and continue to cook until the beef begins to soften up, about 45 minutes. Add the zucchini, potato, mushrooms, and green chile peppers. Continue to cook over medium until the vegetables are cooked about 15 minutes, then add the tofu and spring onions and boil for another 2 minutes. Season with soy sauce and serve with rice.

