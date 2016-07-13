Watch Moby Lash Out at an Underground Rave’s Sound Crew in 1992

In the early 90s, Moby was a fresh face in the dance music world making waves with his 1991 smash hit, “Go,” which peaked at number 10 on the UK Singles Chart. Although he was relatively new to working with synths and samplers, he had cut his teeth playing in rock bands on the East Coast, and it’s possible he may have had a hard time leaving his old aggressive stage presence behind behind the decks.

At least, that’s what we’re able to surmise from this archival clip that Magnetic Magazine dug up of the artist losing his temper at a San Francisco PlaySkool rave’s sound crew in 1992. In it, he has a hard time getting his levels adjusted the way he needs them, and grows a bit irritated, eventually losing his temper and thanking the sound company “for being ineffective.” Despite all the fuss, though, he ends up playing “Go” and it sounds as innervating as ever, even in this grainy quality.

If you want to know more about Moby’s raving golden days, he recently released a short documentary touring his old NYC spots to accompany his new neurotic and stubbornly optimistic memoir.

