Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, March 2021

The sun is lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in public, which means rewards and recognition may come your way! Pisces is a sensitive, creative water sign, and you, dear Gemini, are feeling especially inspired and may be creating some of your best art or work.

Venus is also in Pisces, which bodes very well for being favored by the public eye, and on March 3, it connects with wildcard Uranus, currently in Taurus, bringing an unexpected twist to a situation you felt was out of your control. Now is the time to stay open-minded—which usually isn’t a problem for you, Gem, as you’re one of the most inquisitive, curious signs in the zodiac!

March 4 is especially exciting: Not only does your ruling planet Mercury meet lucky Jupiter in Aquarius, marking the start of a new and exciting adventure, but action planet Mars enters your sign, bringing you a burst of energy. You may have felt unsure about making moves or decisions in recent weeks, but you’re especially sharp right now. However, some exaggerations or the tendency to over-do it may be in the air, so stay flexible!

March 10 finds the sun meeting Neptune in Pisces, marking the beginning of a new creative journey. This is a glamorous moment for you in the public eye, a magnificent time to show off! But boundaries (and keeping them firm!) is another important theme at this time. The new moon in Pisces arrives on March 13, bringing a fresh start regarding your career and reputation, and with Venus meeting Neptune during this new moon, you may feel like you are reaching icon status! It could also be frustrating to feel like you’re being put on a pedestal; just remember that you’re a person who is allowed to grow and make mistakes! This is a good time to remind the world that while you may be magnificent, you are still human. Communicating with the public flows easily as your ruling planet Mercury enters Pisces on March 15.

The sun connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, in Capricorn on March 16 and sweet Venus does the same on March 18, helping you sort out issues concerning shared financial resources, debts, and taxes. These themes can usually be quite stressful to deal with, but at this time, a helpful energy flows for getting it all together! A big shift in energy takes place as the sun enters fire sign Aries on March 20, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart and making it a fantastic moment to network and connect with people who share your hobbies, dreams, and passions.

March 21 is especially busy as Mercury mingles with wildcard Uranus, Venus enters Aries, and Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn. Mercury’s connection with Uranus is likely to bring some surprising news, or find you making unexpected realizations. Venus in Aries is fantastic for your social life—you’re already popular and outgoing, and it’s a fantastic time to reconnect with your partners on an intellectual level! Mars’s connection with Saturn inspires a grounding, stabilizing energy as you move forward with new opportunities, perhaps involving travel, school, or publishing.

Mercury clashes with Mars on March 23, so watch out for an arguments and impatience! Be mindful that the things you say or write can be misconstrued—and they may even be published or go viral. You’re spending a lot of time in the spotlight this month, so the way you communicate and express yourself is something to keep in mind.

You’re invited into new social circles as the sun meets Venus on March 26, but the full moon in fellow air sign Libra arrives on March 28, which may bring some drama to your social life! A culmination may take place around a creative project you’ve been working on, and a climax may also arrive concerning your love life. Your ruling planet Mercury meets Neptune on March 29, so watch out for some confusion—generally, this would be a good time to slow down and rest and let your imagination wander instead of doing hard work. Venus connects with Saturn on March 30, and the sun does the same on March 31, helping you build strong bonds in your relationships. A supportive energy that’s fantastic for discussing goals and future plans flows.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in April!