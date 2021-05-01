Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, May 2021

Gemini season is nearly here, but first, the sun must journey through Taurus, activating one of the most private sections of your chart. You may crave more rest and alone time until May 20 when your season begins!

Secrets are explored, especially on May 2 when your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Taurus, connects with the planet of the underworld, Pluto. A resource or piece of information that was previously inaccessible may now surface! Also on May 2, sweet Venus in sensual Taurus connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, bringing a big boost in creativity, boding especially well for your career and reputation. You’re charming the public big time—even though Taurus season might find you more eager to be behind-the-scenes.

Exciting conversations take place on May 3 as your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Jupiter in Aquarius, but it’s critical you avoid exaggerations, especially as the sun also clashes with Saturn in Aquarius on this day, calling for you to be your most mature, responsible self. Mercury enters your sign on May 3, too, which brings a big shift in energy: Inflexibilities are adjusted, and a more fluid energy flows around compromise and collecting information. You’re having an easier time expressing yourself and may feel more extroverted than you have been lately.

Intrigue abounds as Venus mingles with Pluto on May 6; some juicy information or a passionate connection may come your way. It’s a powerful time for bonding. Big emotions are in the air on May 8 as Venus clashes with Jupiter! This can be a very fun moment, but be careful not to over-indulge. Also on May 8, sweet, sexy Venus enters your sign, Gemini, finding you feeling especially attractive and charming. It’s a great time to treat yourself to a makeover, to shop, and spoil yourself a little! Others may be eager to spoil you, too! It’s a lovely moment to meet people, as Venus in your sign is wonderful for helping you connect with others.

Carve out time for rest during the new moon in Taurus on May 11: Exciting eureka moments pop up during this new moon as Mars mingles with Uranus—brilliant ideas are born, so make time to journal and meditate. Your best ideas can come when you’re well rested, so don’t overbook yourself at this time.

Solid conversations about future plans, especially concerning travel, school, or publishing, arrive on May 12 as Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn. Exciting shifts occur in your career on May 13 as the sun and Neptune connect, plus jovial Jupiter enters creative water sign Pisces, which bodes well for your reputation—reward and recognition may come your way, and opportunities to expand your reach abound! Notice the conversations and ideas that begin on and after May 14: Mercury begins its pre-retrograde shadow period on this day, and conversations and plans that come up around this time will likely be revisited.

The sun connects with power planet Pluto on May 17, creating a hugely transformative atmosphere that’s especially potent for spiritual work or work you’re doing in therapy. As a Gemini, you like to focus on the present and not dwell on the past—but we all have old wounds that we need to process and heal. Now is an incredible time for you to to do so, especially as Venus and Saturn connect on May 19, creating a supportive energy. Saturn’s vibe can be cold and distant, but when it’s in harmonious connection with affectionate Venus, Saturn’s energy can influence dependability, maturity, and trust.

Gemini season begins on May 20: Happy solar return! The sun in your sign imbues you with willpower and a lust for life—just try not to over-indulge or let your ego get in your way on May 21 when the sun clashes with Jupiter! Mercury clashes with Neptune on May 22, which could spell miscommunications. You might feel mentally drained at this time, so take it slow. Saturn retrograde begins on May 23, finding you rethinking the plans and commitments you’ve made concerning your studies and travels. If you’re planning on publishing something, you might rework the strategy or structure in some way at this time.

One of the most critical days this month is May 26, when the lunar eclipse in Sagittarius brings what could feel like fated reveals, changes, or culminations to situations that have been building in your love life. A radical change around relating and partnering may take place. You may decide to leave a partnership, or a thrilling person might enter your life! Partners share their point of view in a way you never understood before—and now that you “get it,” things could be totally different. This is exciting, but it’s also a lot of change, so give yourself and others plenty of space to feel your feelings.

Venus and Neptune square off on May 27, which could find people in an especially sensitive mood, but a more cheerful energy is in the air as Mercury and Venus meet on May 29, which is also the first day of Mercury’s retrograde. Avoid starting new projects, signing contracts, traveling, or making important purchases during this period, as there may be an uptick in miscommunications and delays! You could also run into some people from the past—intriguing! The month wraps up with Mars and Neptune’s connection on May 31, inspiring a boost in creativity and productivity. Mars is all about action, but Neptune is the planet of transcendence—when they work well today, things just flow!

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in June!