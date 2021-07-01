Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, July 2021

Cancer seasons is a busy, connective time for you, Taurus! You’re linking with your neighbors and your neighborhood, as well as any siblings you may have. The sun in Cancer lights up the communication and information sector of your chart, finding you exploring many ideas—and you’re not just connecting with others, you’re also reconnecting with your inner voice! Cancer is an intuitive water sign, after all.

Tension takes place in your home and family life, and in your public, professional life as Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius on July 1. Obstacles and limitations are reached, and there’s a heavy, irritable atmosphere. We’re all itching to break free from limiting circumstances as Mars clashes with Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus, on July 3. You’re ready to shift the foundations of your world in order to create the change you think is necessary. The old way of doing things is shifting for you.

The sun connects with Uranus on July 5, bringing an a-ha moment, but confusion about money, values, and goals may arise as Mercury in Gemini clashes with Neptune in Pisces on July 6, stirring up similar (or the same!) confusions you may have dealt with during last month’s Mercury retrograde. Venus in Leo opposes Saturn on July 6, finding us in a grumpy mood again—the affection or approval we seek is nowhere to be found. This is especially frustrating for you, dear Taurus, as you may feel like your efforts and hard work aren’t valued. You’re ready to switch things up as Venus clashes with Uranus on July 8; you may be taking major risks in hopes of a big reward. Again, the old ways of doing things no longer work, so you might have to try a totally new approach!

Give your busy brain a break during the new moon in Cancer on July 9: Take time away from you computer screen and phone, and spend time in meditation. Rest, connect with nature, and let your mind wander. New conversations are beginning, so give yourself and your mind plenty of space. Mercury enters Cancer on July 11, boosting your mental and intuitive acuity, and easy energy flows around connecting with friends and meeting new people as Mercury aligns with Jupiter in Pisces on July 12. Venus meets Mars on July 13, inspiring a warm atmosphere at home that’s fantastic for entertaining guests or simply sprucing up your space. It’s a lovely moment to connect on a deep, personal level in your relationships. Inspiring conversations take place on July 15 as the sun connects with Neptune, and again, it’s a great time to connect with friends and share ideas.

Watch out for big egos as the sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 17. Control issues are at an all-time high! An argument may reach a climax at this point. Mercury connects with Uranus on July 20, bringing unexpected news your way—and you might express something surprising, too! Your ruling planet Venus enters fellow earth sign Virgo on July 21, finding you feeling especially charming, playful, and seductive. If you’re looking for love, Venus in Virgo is on your side, inspiring a flirtatious atmosphere. Even if you’re not looking for love, a fun energy flows that’s perfect for celebration, pleasure, and creative inspiration.

July 22 marks the start of Leo season and finds your ruling planet Venus opposite Jupiter. Leo season means the sun is activating the home and family sector of your chart, so it’s a great time to spruce up your living space, address issues in your personal life, lean into your spiritual practice, and entertain at home. An especially exciting party may take place as your ruling planet Venus opposes Jupiter—this is a major day for your love life and social life! The mood is open-hearted, generous, adventurous, and free! Just be careful not to over-indulge.

The full moon in Aquarius takes place on July 23, bringing a culmination of some kind to your career. You may be completing an important project or receiving some sort of recognition or reward. This is a major full moon to meet some milestones and reflect on your long-term goals—Aquarius is always looking toward the future! Mercury connects with Neptune on July 24, bringing inspiring conversations and creating a sympathetic atmosphere. The mood is open-hearted and forgiving until the next day, July 25, when intense as Mercury opposes the planet of the underworld, Pluto, finding you having tricky conversations. Important information may surface!

Mercury enters Leo on July 27, kicking up communication about your home and family. You may be dealing with paperwork regarding your living situation or reconnecting with the past in some way. Your career also comes into focus as Jupiter re-enters Aquarius on July 28 after a quick dip in Pisces, finding you feeling especially popular. An expansive energy flows in your career, and exciting opportunities may be coming your way! You’re especially energized to achieve your goals as Mars opposes Jupiter on July 29, the same day Mars enters fellow earth sign Virgo, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Passion is in the air! This is an exciting moment for your love life as Mars in Virgo sparks flames for you, dear Taurus. In your artistic pursuits, you bust through some creative blocks.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in August!