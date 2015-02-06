MUNCHIES Presents: Shuck This

In Shuck This, Anthony Rizzi—an oyster shucker from San Francisco’s Hog Island Oyster Co.—heads straight to the source, Hog Island Oyster Farm on Tomales Bay, for a close look at how they farm this succulent and sustainable shellfish. Anthony shows us how to shuck oysters the right way so we won’t look like rookies, and sets up a seafood buffet that shows off his love for what he calls “the purest food you could hope to consume.”
