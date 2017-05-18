Mussel Fritters Recipe

Makes: 10-12

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ cup|60 ml whole milk

1 large egg, separated

9 ounces|250 grams cooked mussel meat, halved crosswise

1 large spring onion, finely sliced

⅓ cup|60 grams finely chopped yellow onion

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups|500 ml vegetable oil, for frying

lemon wedges, for serving

Directions

In a large bowl, mix the flour, milk, and egg yolks to combine. Stir in the mussel meat, spring onion, and yellow onion and season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, whisk the egg whites with a hand mixer until stiff peaks form. Fold the egg whites into the mussel mixture. Heat oil in a large skillet or saucepan over medium. Working in batches, drop tablespoon-sized dollops of the mussel batter into the hot oil and cook, flipping once, until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.

