Mussel Fritters Recipe

Makes: 10-12
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
¼ cup|60 ml whole milk
1 large egg, separated
9 ounces|250 grams cooked mussel meat, halved crosswise
1 large spring onion, finely sliced
⅓ cup|60 grams finely chopped yellow onion
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 cups|500 ml vegetable oil, for frying
lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
- In a large bowl, mix the flour, milk, and egg yolks to combine. Stir in the mussel meat, spring onion, and yellow onion and season with salt and pepper.
- In a large bowl, whisk the egg whites with a hand mixer until stiff peaks form. Fold the egg whites into the mussel mixture.
- Heat oil in a large skillet or saucepan over medium. Working in batches, drop tablespoon-sized dollops of the mussel batter into the hot oil and cook, flipping once, until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.
