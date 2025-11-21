My Bloody Valentine Reunited After Seven Years for a Secret Hometown Show

It has been seven years since My Bloody Valentine played a concert together. They just broke the silence, however, with a secret show in their hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

On the night of November 19, 2025, the shoegaze pioneers played a show at the city’s National Stadium, according to Music News. The outlet noted that the group played a secret set under the moniker Isn’t Anything, a reference to their 1988 album of the same name.

The show was reportedly scheduled at a smaller venue, but due to demand, it was upgraded to the 2,000-capacity stadium.

My Bloody Valentine has some big arena reunion shows on the way

During their set, My Bloody Valentine performed fan favorite songs like “Only Shallow”, “Feed Me With Your Kiss”, and “I Only Said”. They did not unveil any new material, reportedly, but did play the song “Off Your Face” live for the first time. While not a “newer” song, per se, the track was included on their 2012 compilation album titled EPs 1988 – 1991.

Their surprise show seems to have been meant as a warm-up for My Bloody Valentine’s upcoming reunion dates. Previously, the band announced a show at Dublin’s 3Arena for November 22. This would have been their first non-festival show in Ireland since 1992.

The band has also set concert dates at Manchester’s Aviva Studios, Wembley Arena in London, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. The shows will mark their first U.K. headline tour in more than 10 years.

My Bloody Valentine consists of all four founding members: Kevin Shields (vocals, guitar, sampler) and Colm Ó Cíosóig (drums, sampler), Bilinda Butcher (vocals, guitar), and Debbie Googe (bass).

It has been twelve years since the band released their most recent album, mbv. Back in 2021, however, the band signed a new deal with Domino Records. At the time, Shields told The New York Times that they were working on two new studio albums.

We’re still waiting on those new My Bloody Valentine albums

He told the newspaper that the first record would be “warm and melodic.” The second project was to be a more experimental LP. “I don’t want to be 70-something wanting to make the next record after mbv,” the 62-year-old musician said. “I think it’d be cooler to make one now.”

There have been no updates on new music from the band since that interview.