Nintendo Physical vs. Digital Games: Company Says It Won’t Abandon Physical Media

Nintendo says it has no plans to abandon physical games, giving Switch 2 collectors some reassurance about the format’s future. Here is what the company said, and how Nintendo physical versus digital games work on its latest console.

Nintendo Won’t Abandon Physical Games

Screenshot: Nintendo

If you prefer buying cartridges instead of downloading everything from the eShop, Nintendo has some good news for players. Bill van Zyll, vice president and general manager of Nintendo Latin America, recently confirmed that the company has no plans to ditch physical media.

Videos by VICE

In a recent interview, van Zyll explained that Nintendo takes consumer preferences into account when deciding how to release its games. In the conversation, he reaffirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 will continue supporting physical editions due to fans still enjoy buying physical copies of their games.

“Historically, we haven’t had a preference for a specific format. We take consumer preferences very much into consideration. We also have a platform that was just launched. We’ve been around for a little over a year with the Nintendo Switch 2 , and it offers both digital and physical games. Therefore, we have no plans to abandon physical media. We know how much fans also enjoy it.” van Zyll said.

Nintendo Physical vs. Digital Games: Switch 2 Options Explained

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 supports traditional cartridges, game-key cards, and digital downloads. Some boxed releases can also contain a download code instead of a cartridge, so checking the packaging before buying is essential.

Here are the main differences:

Format What You Get How It Works Standard game card A cartridge containing game data Insert the cartridge to play. Check the packaging for any additional download requirements. Game-key card A physical cartridge that unlocks a download Download the game, then keep the card inserted whenever you play. Digital eShop purchase A download tied to your Nintendo Account Download the game and play without a physical cartridge. Download code in a box A redeemable code, with no cartridge Redeem the code to add the digital game to your account.

Nintendo’s support information distinguishes these formats, including boxed download-code releases that contain no game card.

Standard Physical Cartridges

A standard Switch 2 game card contains game data on the cartridge. This is the traditional physical format many Nintendo fans are familiar with.

However, you should still check the box for download requirements. Buying a cartridge doesn’t automatically mean every update or piece of additional content is included on it. Nintendo distinguishes regular game cards from game-key cards in its official support information.

Game-Key Cards

Screenshot: Nintendo

Game-key cards look like physical cartridges, but they do not contain the game data. Instead, inserting one lets you download the game to your Switch 2’s system memory or a microSD Express card.

You need an internet connection for the initial download. Afterward, you can start the game offline, although online features still require a connection. The game-key card must remain inserted whenever you play. You can also use the card on another Switch 2, but that console needs to download the game too. Look for the game-key card label on the packaging before buying.

Digital Nintendo Store Games

Screenshot: Nintendo

Digital games purchased through the Nintendo eShop are tied to your Nintendo Account. You download the software to your console and can play without inserting a cartridge.

Nintendo also uses Virtual Game Cards to manage digital purchases. An account can have up to two consoles that can load these cards, and other users on a console can play a digital game when its Virtual Game Card is loaded.

A game being available digitally doesn’t necessarily mean it is digital-only. Some titles offer both physical and digital editions, while others are only available as downloads.

Download Codes in Physical Boxes

Another option to watch out for is a boxed release containing a download code. Despite coming in physical packaging, these releases do not include a cartridge. Nintendo confirms that some publishers may distribute Switch 2 Edition games this way.

This is different from a game-key card. A boxed code gives you a digital purchase to redeem, while a game-key card remains the physical item you insert to access the downloaded game.

Why Do Nintendo Physical and Digital Games Have Different Prices?

Screenshot: Nintendo, Capcom

Van Zyll also addressed the price difference between physical and digital games. According to the executive, physical releases involve costs such as chips, cartridges, packaging, assembly, transportation, and retail distribution.

He explained that those expenses contribute to the difference in pricing between the two formats. However, he also said Nintendo considers each game individually, with factors such as development costs, complexity, and expected hours of play influencing its price.

For Switch 2 owners, the choice comes down to which format suits them best. If you want the game data on a cartridge, check that you are buying a standard game card. If you prefer downloading your games, the eShop offers that option. And if you are buying a game-key card, make sure you have the internet connection and storage space needed before jumping in.