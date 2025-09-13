On This Day in 2009, Kanye West Grabbed the Mic From Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards are at their best when there’s a little chaos and drama involved. MTV has done a good job of getting this right, too, dating all the way back to Madonna’s iconic performance of “Like a Virgin” at the first VMAs in 1984.

I mean, who doesn’t remember Diana Ross giving Lil’ Kim’s chest a little jiggle in 1999? Or Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford hijacking the show in 2000? And of course, who could forget Madonna swapping spit with Britney Spears (and Christina Aguilera) in 2003—all while Justin Timberlake awkwardly watched.

Videos by VICE

But in 2009, the show managed to deliver a pop culture moment that was bigger than the VMAs themselves. And it’s something that no award show was able to top… well, until Will Smith slapped the taste out of Chris Rock’s mouth over a decade later.

Play video

A 19-year-old Taylor Swift took home the VMA for Best Female Video that night. The award was for “You Belong With Me,” if you’re keeping score at home. Swift took to the stage to deliver her acceptance speech, but before she could get going, Kanye West decided to join her.

West, 32 years old at the time, told Swift, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!”

Remember When Kanye West Interrupted Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs?

What followed was literally every possible reaction a live audience could have. Watch the broadcast back today, and you can hear silence, gasps, and boos. Some people even cheered along with West in appreciation of Beyoncé and her work.

An often-overlooked aspect of the show is that Swift had to perform immediately after West’s interruption occurred. A part of her performance was pre-taped, but she still had to get herself together so she could rock out for the viewers watching at home.

It’s pretty impressive to watch her pull it off, if I’m being honest.

Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images

At the end of the night, Beyoncé ended up taking home Video of the Year (the show’s most significant award) for “Single Ladies.” That was, of course, the very video that Kanye West wanted to shine a spotlight on.

But instead of taking in the moment all by herself, Queen B decided to call Taylor Swift back out on stage to finish her speech. It was a beautiful attempt to make things right that very evening, but sadly, the damage had already been done.

Video footage of the moment spread like wildfire, going viral at a time when “going viral” didn’t happen as often as it does today. The internet also turned multiple screenshots from the moment into memes, with Kanye’s “Imma let you finish” instantly becoming part of the pop culture lexicon.

The fallout was not only harsh but also immediate. West faced extreme backlash and was forced to apologize publicly to Swift multiple times. Swift, on the other hand, only grew more popular after she was praised for how well she handled the moment.

Kevin Mazur/ Contributor/Getty Images

Over the following years, both Swift and West have managed to see their respective careers go in opposite directions. Swift has built an empire, turning herself into the biggest pop star in the world. She’s racked up numerous awards, and her Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time.

West, on the other hand, has seen his star steadily fall. His music is no longer what people discuss when talking about his career; instead, it’s the various controversies surrounding him in his personal life.

As we sit here, fourteen years later, the moment is still as shocking as ever. It will play on repeat anytime the VMA season approaches, because controversy creates cash. And people love to watch a trainwreck on live television.