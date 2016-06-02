PREMIERE: Oneirogen’s New Album ‘Convivium’ Is God-Level Experimental Synth



Photo courtesy of the artist

NYC-based multi-instrumentalist Mario Diaz de Leon is a musical genius. The word “genius” gets thrown around a lot—like, a lot—but how else would you describe a person who’s not only keeping the ancient spirit of Greek black/death metal alive in his new band Luminous Vault, but who also a highly active composer of modern classical music (with a 2016 commission from the LA Philharmonic under his belt), and the primal force behind Oneirogen, his heavy electronic project. The latter is what we’re focusing on today, and more specifically, Leon’s newest album under the Oneirogen name.

His third full-length, Convivium, is out June 3, on Denovali Records (CD, LP, and digital versions will be up for grabs here). It marries icy synth, muttering pulsations, dense forests of distortion, and shuddering tension with Leon’s firm, warped shouts. The overall effect is mechanical, inhuman, and strange—basically, the ideal template for a successful experimental synth recording.

We’re streaming it in its beautiful, difficult entirety below, and invite you to use headphones for this one; there’s a lot going on, and trust me, you don’t want to miss a moment.