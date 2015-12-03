Wow, This Video From Oneohtrix Point Never is A Virtual Nightmare

Lets talk about computer animation. It’s easy to understand the mechanisms behind, say, a Disney film or The Simpsons: an artist draws a picture, colors it in, then puts those drawings together to make a moving picture, like a flip-book. But what about the nerds who create stuff on the computer? What about this new Oneohtrix Point Never video where a house melts into the street and a mutated head rolls round in a crystal ball having an asthma attack? That shit is hard to comprehend.

The whole thing makes up a short film called Repossession Sequence. For more info on what that actually means, here’s a quote from the press release:

“Is this the intro to a TV show about an orbital prison cell chained to freely roaming organism? The sculpture’s burden is the prison of another organism it cannot communicate with. In certain cases the imprisoned organism could become a cipher through which its captor speaks”

Make sense yet? Hopefully you’re on board. Essentially what they’re saying is that Repossession Sequence is a pretty rad visual with a lot to take in. The sort of thing that’ll stoke your mind if you watch it in the right way. The film makes up the latest part of Warp Records and Channel 4’s Random Acts collaboration. The video features Oneohtrix Point Never’s tracks “Freaky Eyes”, “Ezra”, “Mutant Standard”, and some extra compositions. It’s also created with ​Nate Boyce and Daniel Lopatin. Watch below: