O.T. Genasis Teams with Lil Wayne for “Do It”

Remember when O.T. Genasis’s “CoCo” seemingly came out of nowhere, and then suddenly at every party you went to for about a month your friends would just scream “I’M IN LOVE WITH THE COCO!” at you? Well hopefully there’s a good chance O.T. is gonna hit hard again, with his new track “Do It” featuring Lil’ Wayne. It does a lot to creatively distance himself from what we heard in “Coco,” the track melts a lot slower than Coco, and he’s turned his sights from coke to strippers. Lil’ Wayne is a great wingman for this, employing a slow verse that pumps along with the beat. Some of the Noisey staff (looking at Canada) isn’t a fan of this Weezy verse. America on the other hand? We’re in love with it.

Check out the song below, and read our interview with O.T. Genasis right here.