Paella Valenciana Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Ingredients

for the sofregit:

1 white onion, small diced

2 cups tomato paste

for the paella:

2 garlic cloves

¼ red pepper, diced

¼ cups scallion bottoms, thinly sliced

1 cup chicken breast/thigh meat

1 cup Spanish chorizo, sliced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup Calasparra/Bomba Rice

10 saffron threads

1 ½ cups|355 ml lobster stock

1 ½ cups|355 ml chicken stock

1 ½ cup|355 ml vegetable stock

5 top neck/count neck clams

15 mussels

3 shrimp

½ cup English peas

¼ cup scallion tops, sliced

olive oil and sea salt, to garnish

Directions

First, make the sofregit by cooking the onion in olive oil until translucent. Add 2 cups of tomato paste and slowly toast down for 5 minutes. Combine garlic, onion, sofregit, scallion bottoms, chicken, chorizo, salt, and pepper in paella pan. Sautée over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes. Add rice and saffron and stir around, evenly coating. Toast for 4 to 5 minutes. Evenly distribute/flatten out rice in pan. Add all stocks and turn the heat up to high. Once boiling, add the clams and cook 5 to 10 minutes until they open and rice grains are clearly visible. Add mussels and turn down to medium heat. Once mussels open, add shrimp and peas and keep on medium heat until shrimp and rice are cooked, creating a crispy bottom called “socarrat.” Add stock as necessary. In last 5 minutes, add in English peas. Garnish with olive oil, scallion tops, and sea salt. Enjoy immediately.

From How-To: Paella with Jamie Bissonnette

