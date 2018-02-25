Paella Valenciana Recipe

Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 1 hour 35 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 35 minutes
Ingredients
for the sofregit:
1 white onion, small diced
2 cups tomato paste
for the paella:
2 garlic cloves
¼ red pepper, diced
¼ cups scallion bottoms, thinly sliced
1 cup chicken breast/thigh meat
1 cup Spanish chorizo, sliced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 cup Calasparra/Bomba Rice
10 saffron threads
1 ½ cups|355 ml lobster stock
1 ½ cups|355 ml chicken stock
1 ½ cup|355 ml vegetable stock
5 top neck/count neck clams
15 mussels
3 shrimp
½ cup English peas
¼ cup scallion tops, sliced
olive oil and sea salt, to garnish
Directions
- First, make the sofregit by cooking the onion in olive oil until translucent. Add 2 cups of tomato paste and slowly toast down for 5 minutes.
- Combine garlic, onion, sofregit, scallion bottoms, chicken, chorizo, salt, and pepper in paella pan. Sautée over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Add rice and saffron and stir around, evenly coating. Toast for 4 to 5 minutes. Evenly distribute/flatten out rice in pan. Add all stocks and turn the heat up to high. Once boiling, add the clams and cook 5 to 10 minutes until they open and rice grains are clearly visible.
- Add mussels and turn down to medium heat. Once mussels open, add shrimp and peas and keep on medium heat until shrimp and rice are cooked, creating a crispy bottom called “socarrat.” Add stock as necessary. In last 5 minutes, add in English peas.
- Garnish with olive oil, scallion tops, and sea salt. Enjoy immediately.
From How-To: Paella with Jamie Bissonnette
