Wassup! PAPA Return with “Comfort’s a Killer”

And… chill



“Comfort’s a Killer” huh? Kinda like happiness equals death. WELL THEN WHAT ARE WE SUPPOSED TO AIM FOR HUH?! Sigh. Nevermind the existentialism, the LA duo’s song—the first from their forthcoming second LP Kick at the Dust, out on September 16th—is perkier than a peakcock’s plumes when he’s really tryna get laid. It’s handclap-tastic, it’s got stompily delivered chords, and a scuzzy bassline, and a bunch of dudes shouting refrains. Plus as the song moves into the second half the listener’s overtaken by the urge to throw a pool party that descends into a skinny dipping flesh fest. A party where the guac don’t stop. Or Maybe that’s just us.

Videos by VICE

“Seems to me that if you work hard enough for security and comfort in this live, you might get it,” explain the boys. “But after you do, you’ll probably look around, cross eyed with boredom and say, ‘What for?’ When a shark stops swimming forward it’s dead. Same goes for artists. And I ain’t no shark, man.”

Kim Taylor Bennett loves avocados and she’s on Twitter.