Premiere: Die Choking Busts Out of Mental Prison with Grind Crusher “Dwell”

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the sensation of self-flagellating your ears, but without the inconvenience of using an actual whip, Philly grind freaks Die Choking may be just the band you’ve been waiting for. Comprised of current and former members of Cop Problem, Total Fucking Destruction, and Burden, the trio of bassist/vocalist Paul Herzog, guitarist Jeffrey Daniels, and drummer Josh Cohen, has grown a big reputation in short time for its unrelenting, caustic brand of socio-politically conscious, anti-authoritarian punk/metal played at tempos that come close to breaking the sound barrier.

After releasing two EPs in 2014, Die Choking will unleash its gloriously brutal debut LP, III, on October 8 via The Compound Records, with a CD version through The Compound / Selfmadegod Records coming this winter (preorder it). Recorded with Will Yip at Studio 4 and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, III contains the band’s most confrontational, intense, and crust-fueled sounds yet while exploring heady philosophical concepts.

“Dwell,” the latest song to be revealed from the record, takes influence from Josh’s love of 1930s-1960s jazz from (Dave Brubeck, in particular) and pairs it with heavy grind in an assault on all commonly-accepted social constructs and human behaviors. “’Dwell’ is about mental imprisonment,” Paul says. “The habits, lifestyles, religions, and social constructions we perceive and adhere to are basically a tiny component of things. Slavery is deeply ingrained in much of how we perceive. Reality is a fucking sham.”

Ponder that ‘til your brain explodes while listening to the track below and check out Die Choking in a town near you this fall.

DIE CHOKING on TOUR

9/24/2015 AS220 – Providence, RI @ Riotous Outburst Fall-Fest 4: Day 1 w/ Grizzlor, Aneurysm, Cross Armed, Calculator

9/25/2015 Ralph’s Rock Diner – Worcester, MA w/ Today Is The Day, Abigail Williams, Eaten

9/26/2015 Modern Gypsy – Manchester, NH w/ Ramlord, Green Bastard, Monk

9/27/2015 The Pinch – Washington, DC w/ Old Lines, Protester

9/30/2015 The Half Moon – Philadelphia, PA 1/ ACxDC, Outer Heaven

10/22/2015 Bremen Café – Milwaukee, WI w/ No Brainer

10/23/2015 Hexagon – Minneapolis, MN

10/24/2015 The Mutiny – Denver, CO

10/25/2015 The Shredder – Boise, ID

10/26/2015 E.S.P. – Spokane, WA w/ The Drip

10/27/2015 Dark Place – Portland, OR

10/28/2015 Burnt Ramen – Richmond, CA

10/29/2015 Perez – Los Angeles, CA

10/30/2015 TBA – Albuquerque, NM

10/31/2015 TBA – Kansas City, MO

11/01/2015 Mr. Roboto Project – Pittsburgh, PA

11/07/2015 Boot n’ Saddle – Philadelphia, PA *III Record Release Party w/ Mother Brain, more

11/13/2015 The Burners – Bethlehem, PA

11/14/2015 Voodoo Brewery – Meadville, PA