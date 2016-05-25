Calgary Band Pre Nup Lays the Smackdown in “Wrong Your” Video



Image via Sara Hughes

With the help of Real Canadian Wrestling, Calgary-based fuzzy indie band, Pre Nup, take to the ring for their newest video, “Wrong Your.” Pre Nup, according to the band, is the sort of sequel project to married couple, Josiah and Sara Hughes’ earlier effort, Grown-Ups. Pre Nup’s hectic and incredibly cool, “whatever, man” riffs on “Wrong Your” perfectly capture the indifference on the faces of the crowd in the harshly lit venue. Special appearances in the video include a dude in white and blue face paint, Bud Light, and quite possibly your dad on a night out. At a zippy minute-and-a-half, “Wrong Your”, directed by drummer Sara Hughes, flies by kind of like a chair going past your face in the ring against a wrestling foe.

“I have always loved the warm tones and colours of the Royal Canadian Legion in Calgary, and was really excited to have that as a backdrop for the video,” says Sara Hughes. “The fast-paced songs fits perfectly with the insane wrestling moves. It was an arduous task to go through hours and hours of wrestling footage for an 80-second song, but I think the end result is hilarious.”

Sarah MacDonald is a staff writer for Noisey Canada and doesn’t totally understand wrestling. Follow her on Twitter.