We Asked People About The Best Advice They Received From a Stranger

It’s a famous movie trope: a troubled character sits on a bench and suddenly meets a wise stranger who knows exactly how to solve their problem and, in turn, totally changes their life.



It happens in real life too. A few weeks ago, a stranger told me that marriage is like the worst thing a boyfriend has done to me, multiplied by 30. I don’t know how accurate that is — she could have just been healing from a bad break-up — but now I can’t help but use that to gauge whether or not a relationship is worth sticking with.

It was a random, life-changing encounter, and it got me thinking — do other people have interactions like this too?

We asked the VICE readers: What’s the best advice you’ve gotten from a stranger?

Photo by Jared Rice on Unsplash

Alex

“No one can destroy iron, but its own rust can. Likewise, a person’s mindset can destroy his or hers.”

Hashee

“Comfort is a drug. The comfort zone is where dreams go to die.”

Photo by Nils Nedel on Unsplash

Chelsea

“If you don’t like where you are right now, leave. Just leave.”

Mara

“Just say ‘thank you’ — no apologizing, no self-deprecating humour.”

Photo by Michael Longmire on Unsplash

Ellie

“It’s important to be broke at least once in your life. Welcome it, it builds resilience.”

George

“Stop chasing your passion and just grab opportunities.”

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Gabriel

“Don’t be stupid!”

Cover image by Deva Darshan on Unsplash