Quiche Lorraine Recipe

Serves 6-8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 2 ½ hours

INGREDIENTS

Videos by VICE

for the crust:

3 ¼ cups plus 2 tablespoons|422 grams cake flour

3 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar

¾ teaspoons kosher salt

1 cup|227 grams cold unsalted butter, cubed, plus more for greasing

¼ cup|43 grams shortening, frozen and cut into chunks

½ cup plus 3 tablespoons|163 ml ice-cold water

1 large egg plus 1 egg yolk

for the quiche:

5 ½ ounces|150 grams lardons cut from ¼-½ thick slab bacon slices

1 cup|100 grams shredded Gruyere cheese

1 ½ cups|375 ml half and half

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 large eggs

DIRECTIONS

Make the crust: In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, and salt. Scatter the butter over the top and, using your fingers, mix the butter with the flour until pea-sized crumbles form. Add the shortening and mix again to form small crumbles. Drizzle the water over the flour mixture, lifting and turning the mixture as you go so the water is evenly distributed and a shaggy dough begins to form. Do not overmix. Press the dough into a rough mass, then divide it in half. You will only need half of the dough for this recipe. Flatten each half into a disc about 1-inch thick. Wrap one disc in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour for this pie. Double wrap the remaining disc and freeze for up to 1 month; thaw overnight in the refrigerator before using. Grease a 9-inch pie plate. Place one disc of dough onto a piece of parchment paper; using a rolling pin, flatten it slightly, then cover with a piece of plastic wrap. Roll out the pie dough into a 12-inch round, then transfer the dough round to a baking sheet and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Transfer the dough round to the prepared pie plate, pressing it gently onto the bottom and sides. Trim away the excess dough, leaving a roughly ¾-inch overhang. Turn the overhang under itself and then flute the edge or press the edge with floured fork tines. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat the oven to 350°F. Line the pie shell with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake until the crust is set and the edges are slightly browned, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and remove the pie weights and parchment. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and egg yolk until blended, then brush the bottom, sides, and edge of the crust with the beaten egg. Using the tines of a fork, poke holes all over the bottom, taking care not to puncture through the crust too much. Return the crust to the oven and bake until golden and firm, about 20 minutes longer. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. You can bake the crust up to a day in advance and then wrap it well and store at room temperature. Make the quiche: In a medium skillet, cook the lardons over medium until the fat has rendered and the lardons are golden and crispy, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to cool. Once cool, spread the lardons and the gruyere into an even layer in the pie shell. Place the pie crust on a baking sheet. Meanwhile, whisk the half and half, salt, pepper, and eggs until smooth. Strain the egg mixture into the pie shell, taking care not to disturb the lardons and cheese. Bake until the quiche is jiggly like Jell-O and there is no loose liquid, about 45 minutes. Cool to room temperature before serving.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.