Ricotta Pansotti Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the ricotta filling:

4 cups|936 grams ricotta cheese

1 cup|120 grams grated parmesan cheese

½ cup|100 grams mascarpone

2 large egg yolks

1 large egg

1 ½ lemons, zested

kosher salt, to taste

for the pasta:

1 recipe of simple pasta dough

for serving:

1 cup stinging nettle pesto

freshly grated parmesan cheese

Directions

Make the filling: In a large bowl, mix the ricotta, parmesan, mascarpone, eggs, lemon zest, and salt. Refrigerate until ready to use. Make the pansotti: Divide the pasta into 4 pieces. Working with one piece of dough at a time, roll out through the thinnest setting on a pasta machine and lay on a lightly floured work surface. Cut into 3-inch squares and place about 2 teaspoons of filling in the middle of each square. Fold one corner over the filling to form a triangle and seal the edges. Lightly wet one of the bottom angles of the pasta and then bring both bottom angles together. Seal these two ends by pressing them together. Place the filled pasta on a flour dusted baking sheet and cover it with another towel. Refrigerate until ready to use (you can also freeze the pansotti on the baking sheets, then transfer them to freezer bags to store. Uncooked pansotti will keep, frozen, for up to 3 months). Repeat with the remaining dough balls. To cook the pansotti, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Working in batches, cook the pansotti until they float, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Cook the remaining pansotti and toss them all together in a large bowl with the pesto. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with more fresh parmesan.

